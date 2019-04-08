IPL 2019: RCB memes flood social media as team slumps to sixth consecutive defeat

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were left disheartened yet again after the team slumped to its sixth straight defeat in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated RCB by four wickets as they chased down the target of 150 runs, and bagged their third win in the tournament.

The poor performance of the team has left fans questioning Virat Kohli’s captaincy and former cricketer Gary Kirsten’s coaching. As RCB fans expressed dismay over the defeat, many were quick to use the team’s losing streak to troll Kohli. While many criticised Kohli’s reactions on the field, others mocked the team’s strategy.

#RCBvDC Virat Kohli right now in dressing room : pic.twitter.com/mIKYViFRLS — RV (@Dominus_rv18) April 7, 2019

Mastee plan for RCB win.@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/XwVeq13jfR — Chowkidar Vipin Kumar Kohli (@vipinpharma3) April 7, 2019

Virat Kohli After Losing 6 Matches In A Row pic.twitter.com/6IrmllOF0T — EpicCricketTrolls (@AdishShetty4) April 7, 2019

Whenever I see Virat Kohli jumping and over reacting after his team takes a wicket in IPL. #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/GNwCYwoUTx — Funnily Serious (@notionalvieww) April 7, 2019

wen its monday after sunday 😞 pic.twitter.com/d6ZxigXEIU — Freak (@wristy_flick) April 8, 2019

Ye celebration sirf advertisement me hota hain @imVkohli ka 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zHZarKDTWo — Chowkidar Thakur Sahaabb (@ThakurSahaabb_) April 8, 2019

Every RCB fan right now #RCBvDC feeling bad for Virat Kohli 😚😣

6 consecutive defeats 👎 pic.twitter.com/r6mJD1eeRV — प्रदीप शर्मा (@pks7272) April 7, 2019

Worst things about Bangalore 1. Traffic

2. Sambhar

3. RCB#RCBvDC — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 7, 2019

However, many slammed the trolling and backed Kohli. “Haters get only two months to praise their favs and troll Kohli. We fans get to praise and cheer Kohli for the rest of the whole year,” tweeted one social media user.

When I See Someone Trolling Virat Kohli🙍 pic.twitter.com/aOijT9uMfW — Vaibhav_Raj o_O (@VaiBhAVRaJ22) April 7, 2019

Haters get only 2 months to praise their favs & troll Kohli , We fans get to praise & cheer Kohli for rest of the whole year. As Kohli fans, we’re always going to have more precious moments & time to cheer than anyone else’s fans. Cheers @imVkohli !! — Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil) April 7, 2019