Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: RCB memes flood social media as team slumps to sixth consecutive defeathttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ipl-2019-dc-vs-rcb-troll-captain-virat-kohli-after-teams-sixth-consecutive-defeat5664535/

IPL 2019: RCB memes flood social media as team slumps to sixth consecutive defeat

IPL 2019 DC Vs RCB: The poor performance of the team has left some questioning Virat Kohli's captaincy and former cricketer Gary Kirsten's coaching, who at present is the coach. While RCB fans expressed dismay over the defeat, many were quick to use the team's losing streak to troll Kohli.

ipl 2019, rcb vs kkr, royal challengers bangalore, kolkata knight riders, virat kohli, virat kohli preview, virat kohli, ipl 2019 news, cricket news, indian express
While many criticised Kohli’s reactions on the field, others mocked the team’s game in the 2019 tournament. (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were left disheartened yet again after the team slumped to its sixth straight defeat in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated RCB by four wickets as they chased down the target of 150 runs, and bagged their third win in the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL 2019: Captain of the sinking ship that is RCB, Virat Kohli faces the heat

The poor performance of the team has left fans questioning Virat Kohli’s captaincy and former cricketer Gary Kirsten’s coaching. As RCB fans expressed dismay over the defeat, many were quick to use the team’s losing streak to troll Kohli. While many criticised Kohli’s reactions on the field, others mocked the team’s strategy.

However, many slammed the trolling and backed Kohli. “Haters get only two months to praise their favs and troll Kohli. We fans get to praise and cheer Kohli for the rest of the whole year,” tweeted one social media user.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 11-year-old's idea to curb unnecessary honking impresses Anand Mahindra
2 Donald Trump's awkward umbrella moment catches netizen's attention
3 This Game of Thrones fan spots Avengers' 'Winter Soldier' in series pilot episode