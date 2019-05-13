Toggle Menu
#CSKvsMI IPL 2019 Final: Out or not out? Dhoni’s dismissal leaves netizens divided

While Mumbai Indians went on to win the game and become the first team to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time, fans continued to be divided over the on-field umpire's decision on Dhoni.

While many debated that Dhoni’s bat was in the safe zone, others argued that Dhoni was short of the crease and clearly out. (Source: AP)

While Mumbai Indians fans were busy celebrating their team’s win against Chennai Super Kings, many cricket followers were left divided over CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s run out in the 13th over. Chasing a decent score of 150, the Chennai team found itself in a tough spot, and many were hoping for the game to change as Dhoni came to bat.

However, they were soon left disappointed as Dhoni was bowled by Hardik Pandya. While Mumbai Indians went on to win the game and become the first team to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time, fans continued to be divided over the on-field umpire’s decision on Dhoni.

While many debated that Dhoni’s bat was in the safe zone, others argued that Dhoni was short of the crease and clearly out.

