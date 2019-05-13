CSKvsMI IPL 2019 Final: Out or not out? Dhoni’s dismissal leaves netizens divided

While Mumbai Indians fans were busy celebrating their team’s win against Chennai Super Kings, many cricket followers were left divided over CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s run out in the 13th over. Chasing a decent score of 150, the Chennai team found itself in a tough spot, and many were hoping for the game to change as Dhoni came to bat.

However, they were soon left disappointed as Dhoni was bowled by Hardik Pandya. While Mumbai Indians went on to win the game and become the first team to lift the IPL trophy for the fourth time, fans continued to be divided over the on-field umpire’s decision on Dhoni.

While many debated that Dhoni’s bat was in the safe zone, others argued that Dhoni was short of the crease and clearly out.

Here is the picture of #dhoni runout. It clearly seems that he is out of crease just fraction of centimeter. There is no any miss judgement by umpire, he gives right decision.#IPL2018Final#MIvCSK#MSDhoni#MumbaiIndians#Chennaisuperkings pic.twitter.com/uY3GoxVpcD — Chirag Hirpara (@chiraghirpara11) May 12, 2019

HAHAHAHA….Aisa out to mein hi de sakta hu bas. pic.twitter.com/Kx3rVs7aQ6 — Mukesh Ambani Fan (@AmbaniHu) May 12, 2019

DHONI WAS NOT OUT…

How ipl empires will sleep today after this blunder…. Gift the troffy to MI team… Stop pretending…. #IPL2019Final #IPLFinal2019 #dhoniwasnotout #iplblunders — Sumeet (@SumeetTiwari21) May 12, 2019