Toggle Menu
As RCB vs CSK will kick-start IPL 2019, it’s raining jokes about Virat Kohli and his hopes to win the trophyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ipl-2019-csk-vs-rcb-virat-kohli-ipl-trophy-jokes-memes-5639351/

As RCB vs CSK will kick-start IPL 2019, it’s raining jokes about Virat Kohli and his hopes to win the trophy

CSK, who won the title last year, their third in 11 seasons so far, will hope to add their fourth this year. RCB have not yet won a title and with Kohli’s captaincy coming into question ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

ipl 2019, rcb vs csk, ipl 2019 opening match, indian premier league, virat kohli, rcb, rcb ipl win, kohli ipl win, viral news, cricket news, cricket memes, sports news, indian express
Fans are sharing Bollywood memes online as Virat Kohli’s RCB is yet to win an IPL trophy.

The Indian Premier League 2019 will kickstart its 12th season on Saturday with the thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram stadium. As the defending champions fight to remain strong in their home stadium, RCB hopes to enter the tournament in style.

CSK, who won the title last year, their third in 11 seasons so far, will hope to add their fourth this year. RCB have not yet won a title and with Kohli’s captaincy coming into question ahead of the upcoming World Cup, the 30-year-old will be eager to silence critics by leading the franchise to a maiden title.

As the two teams are yet to fight it out on Saturday evening, social media is abuzz with anticipation if or not Kohli can win it this time for his IPL team. As the group photo of the IPL team captains with the trophy was shared online, the proximity of the RCB skipper to the trophy with a sombre expression garnered a lot of attention online.

Soon, tweeple started taking a jibe at Kohli and how that’s the nearest he could get to the IPL trophy. RCB’s trajectory in the tournament for the last 11 years led to a series of memes and jokes online. Sample these:

A year after he was seen in videos saying “Ee saala cup namade” (This year the cup is ours), Virat Kohli disowned the tagline saying the franchise had “zero involvement” in it. It wasn’t known who coined it but it had gone to become a quasi-anthem among RCB fans and eventually the players too had started using it as seen in the videos.

A few days after Gautam Gambhir had said that Kohli was lucky to be the captain of RCB despite so many failures, Kohli said he “doesn’t really care whether I am judged on this or not”.

Don't Miss
Christchurch shooting: UAE projects NZ PM's image on Burj Khalifa, thanks her for 'sincere empathy' towards Muslims
I believe that in a democracy, there can be matbhed but not manbhed: Nitin Gadkari

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Watch: Woman almost gets swept away while posing for photo by the sea
2 People share their experiences as New Zealand stops for Muslim call to prayer
3 The viral #MicrowaveChallenge has people spinning on the floor