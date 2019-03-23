As RCB vs CSK will kick-start IPL 2019, it’s raining jokes about Virat Kohli and his hopes to win the trophy

The Indian Premier League 2019 will kickstart its 12th season on Saturday with the thrilling encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram stadium. As the defending champions fight to remain strong in their home stadium, RCB hopes to enter the tournament in style.

CSK, who won the title last year, their third in 11 seasons so far, will hope to add their fourth this year. RCB have not yet won a title and with Kohli’s captaincy coming into question ahead of the upcoming World Cup, the 30-year-old will be eager to silence critics by leading the franchise to a maiden title.

As the two teams are yet to fight it out on Saturday evening, social media is abuzz with anticipation if or not Kohli can win it this time for his IPL team. As the group photo of the IPL team captains with the trophy was shared online, the proximity of the RCB skipper to the trophy with a sombre expression garnered a lot of attention online.

Soon, tweeple started taking a jibe at Kohli and how that’s the nearest he could get to the IPL trophy. RCB’s trajectory in the tournament for the last 11 years led to a series of memes and jokes online. Sample these:

If world is an IPL, Engineers are Team RCB and Trophy are Jobs.. — RomZeeee (@RomanaRaza) March 22, 2019

Virat Kohli is looking at the trophy 🏆 like I look at my crush, dekh to sakta hun, but pa nahin sakta. pic.twitter.com/KEChAvBuFa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 22, 2019

DK: Jiski badi smile woh WC mein No.4

Iyer: Pant aayega no.7 pe

Bhuvi: Y am I here?

Kohli: The nearest I’ll be to the trophy

MSD: Wapas nahi ho payega humse

Rohit: See you in 2 months trophy

Rahane: Aaj toh fancy dress competition tha na

Ashwin: Isse acha sponsor toh manforce tha pic.twitter.com/ZjaVH9JgCT — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 22, 2019

All about IPL 2019 😂 pic.twitter.com/7GBfG570hs — Ritik RJ🚬 (@Ritik___) March 22, 2019

RCB fan checking points table. pic.twitter.com/uAUT2KZFEN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 22, 2019

When you know you are going to fail but you have to give exam pic.twitter.com/KY3OFRk358 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 22, 2019

Virat Kohli when RCB fans want him to win the IPL trophy: pic.twitter.com/QEksXvxnDn — PS (@expartedecree) March 22, 2019

Anushka Sharma : IPl jeet ke bina ghar mat aana. Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/fDkKwQpoW6 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) March 22, 2019

When someone talks about Virat’s IPL trophies and SRK’s last movie at the same time. pic.twitter.com/O9WAvTGv0J — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 20, 2019

A year after he was seen in videos saying “Ee saala cup namade” (This year the cup is ours), Virat Kohli disowned the tagline saying the franchise had “zero involvement” in it. It wasn’t known who coined it but it had gone to become a quasi-anthem among RCB fans and eventually the players too had started using it as seen in the videos.

A few days after Gautam Gambhir had said that Kohli was lucky to be the captain of RCB despite so many failures, Kohli said he “doesn’t really care whether I am judged on this or not”.