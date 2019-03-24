IPL 2019: Fans troll RCB after CSK ends run chase with 7 wickets to spare

The opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) left many fans disappointed. With the biggest names in Indian cricket — Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni — playing in opposite sides, the much-awaited fixture didn’t produce the fireworks that fans had hoped to witness. RCB was sent packing after it managed to cobble up just 70 runs on the scoreboard. And CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh got the big wickets of Virat Kohli, de Villiers and Moeen Ali. The Chennai side ended the chase in the 18th over with seven wickets to spare.

Many IPL fans took to Twitter to call out RCB’s poor performance. While some sympathised with the team and agreed that it was a difficult pitch to bat, others could not stop trolling them. Here are some of the reactions to the game:

