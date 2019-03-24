Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: Fans troll RCB after CSK ends run chase with 7 wickets to sparehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ipl-2019-csk-vs-rcb-twitter-reactions-5640208/

IPL 2019: Fans troll RCB after CSK ends run chase with 7 wickets to spare

With the biggest names in Indian cricket -- Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni -- playing in opposite sides, the much-awaited fixture didn't produce the fireworks that fans had hoped to witness.

ipl, ipl live score, live ipl, ipl 2019 live score, csk vs rcb, ipl 2019 live match, live score, live cricket online, csk vs rcb live score, csk vs rcb 2019, ipl live streaming, live streaming, cricket, cricket score, ipl live cricket score, ipl 2019 live cricket score, ipl 2019 live streaming, csk vs rcb 2019 live score, csk vs rcb live cricket score, csk vs rcb today match, csk vs rcb match score, csk vs rcb live streaming, csk vs rcb live match, csk vs rcb live cricket, star sports, Twitter reactions, indian express, trending,
While some sympathised with the team and agreed that it was a difficult pitch to bat on others could not stop trolling them.

The opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) left many fans disappointed. With the biggest names in Indian cricket — Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni — playing in opposite sides, the much-awaited fixture didn’t produce the fireworks that fans had hoped to witness. RCB was sent packing after it managed to cobble up just 70 runs on the scoreboard. And CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh got the big wickets of Virat Kohli, de Villiers and Moeen Ali. The Chennai side ended the chase in the 18th over with seven wickets to spare.

Many IPL fans took to Twitter to call out RCB’s poor performance. While some sympathised with the team and agreed that it was a difficult pitch to bat, others could not stop trolling them. Here are some of the reactions to the game:

Don't Miss
Rahul Gandhi may pick Kerala seat; driven out of Amethi: Smriti Irani
Out of my mind: Cong chances in a three-cornered fight

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Curd rice lovers around the world join forces to slam girl who wasn't impressed with the combo
2 Military dad surprises son at Taekwondo class; moving video goes viral
3 Police 'arrest' 104-yr-old Bristol woman to grant her 'special' wish