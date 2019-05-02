IPL 2019: MS Dhoni’s lightning quick stumpings start meme-fest online

After resting for two matches, MS Dhoni returned as captain of the Chennai Super Kings for their crucial match against the Delhi Capitals. Apart from scoring a quickfire 44 runs off 22 deliveries, Dhoni was involved in two exceptional stumpings.

His brilliant reflexes and power-pack glove-work helped the defending champions CSK to beat DC by a convincing margin of 80 runs and climb to the pole position on Wednesday. Dhoni took everyone by surprise as he effected two excellent stumpings in a space of three balls to dismiss Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch the two impressive dismissals here:

Dhoni’s phenomenal display behind the stumps – as put by fans “faster than the speed of light” – left everyone surprised. As close review showed, the batsmen’s foot was in the air only for a fraction of a second and not way up from the line. Fans of Dhoni compared it to lightning and were ‘convinced’ that it’s the fastest thing in the world.

MS Dhoni’s hands should be the official logo for the bullet train 🙌 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 1, 2019

When the batsman lifts his leg for a fraction of a second. 1. Bowler

2. Dhoni pic.twitter.com/h1cvz8mYGP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 1, 2019

Never ever ever ever play with the speed of M S Dhoni, he doesn’t blink, he’s a witch 😰❤️ — φως (@TheSortedChaos) May 1, 2019

Scientist Said Nothing is Faster than Speed of light.

I show them this pic where Ms Dhoni has Stumped 2batsman with a Lightening fast Speed.#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/p2t6ndwdBU — Love (@FLove1695) May 1, 2019

Speed to Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/MYfbMz64MX — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 1, 2019

24 frames per second and one and only frame in which the batsman has his leg in air, MS Dhoni stumps. SKILL BEYOND QUANTUM PHYSICS. pic.twitter.com/W2oZ9Gv6Xl — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) May 1, 2019

Everyone else : Love is in the air.

Dhoni: Foot is in the air 😻 #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/gyfWPV3Uul — D. (@d1ksha_) May 1, 2019

*After 20 years* *A wicket keeper stumps* Dhoni fans: pic.twitter.com/FrXGAMhEg6 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 1, 2019

*dhoni stumps* #CSKvDC umpire: its not out

Dhoni: its out

Umpire: its not out

Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/6FSsFMWztp — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) May 1, 2019

Umpires to batsmen, when Dhoni stumps them.. pic.twitter.com/wsN49aLbEF — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 1, 2019

Back to back Lightning strikes in chennai, it is not the FANI, it is Ms DHONI #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/elu4CpHT46 — JP (@JPChennai41) May 1, 2019

Speaking about his wicket-keeping skills during the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni said, “It’s something that has come from tennis ball cricket. Still, you need to do the basics right and then graduate to the next level. If you want to keep like that, you may commit a lot of mistakes. It’s important to stick to the basics.”