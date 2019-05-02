Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni’s lightning quick stumpings start meme-fest online

Dhoni’s phenomenal display behind the stumps - as put by fans "faster than the speed of light" - left everyone surprised.

“Back to back Lightning strikes in chennai, it is not the FANI, it is Ms DHONI,” one excited fan wrote online.

After resting for two matches, MS Dhoni returned as captain of the Chennai Super Kings for their crucial match against the Delhi Capitals. Apart from scoring a quickfire 44 runs off 22 deliveries, Dhoni was involved in two exceptional stumpings.

His brilliant reflexes and power-pack glove-work helped the defending champions CSK to beat DC by a convincing margin of 80 runs and climb to the pole position on Wednesday. Dhoni took everyone by surprise as he effected  two excellent stumpings in a space of three balls to dismiss Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Watch the two impressive dismissals here:

Dhoni’s phenomenal display behind the stumps – as put by fans “faster than the speed of light” – left everyone surprised. As close review showed, the batsmen’s foot was in the air only for a fraction of a second and not way up from the line. Fans of Dhoni compared it to lightning and were ‘convinced’ that it’s the fastest thing in the world.

Speaking about his wicket-keeping skills during the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni said, “It’s something that has come from tennis ball cricket. Still, you need to do the basics right and then graduate to the next level. If you want to keep like that, you may commit a lot of mistakes. It’s important to stick to the basics.”

