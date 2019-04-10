Video of Dhoni’s ‘sheepish’ grin while giving in to Imran Tahir’s DRS request is viral

MS Dhoni, who is often accurate when it comes to using the DRS, left cricket fans in absolute awe when he gave in to Imran Tahir’s request. A video of the adorable exchange between the two, which took place during the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, is now going viral on social media.

While many fans were celebrating CSK’s win against KKR by seven wickets, there were others who were gushing over Dhoni’s smile in response to Tahir’s request. “Imran Tahir insists and MS Dhoni sheepishly signals for the DRS. Dhoni already has raised his hand to signal it. He was always ready to oblige,” tweeted a user along with a clip of the interaction between the two cricketers.

The DRS request came after Tahir’s perfect delivery in the 15th over hit Andre Russell on the pads. After an over-enthusiastic Tahir appealed, Dhoni obliged. However, the DRS confirmed that though the ball struck the pads within the line, it would have missed the stumps. CSK lost the review as the umpire had already called it not out.

