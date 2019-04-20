IPL 2019: As RCB beats KKR by 10 runs, fans celebrate Kohli’s ton with memes

Toggle Menu
As RCB secured their second victory, social media sites were flooded with hilarious and relatable memes with various moments from the match. While most praised Kohli and Russell for their performances, others trolled Uthappa.

Virat Kohli’s century and Andre Russell stunning performance got everyone talking online.

In the latest IPL 2019 showdown between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders Friday, the visitors clinched victory in a nail-biting finish at the Eden Gardens.

As RCB skipper Virat Kohli scored a ton in the match, the team’s supporters celebrated not just the captain’s century but also their second win this season. Virat Kohli smashed his first century of the season after Moeen Ali’s blistering knock as RCB went on to pile 213/4.

However, cricket buffs were highly disappointed as despite all efforts by Andre Russell (65 of 25 balls) and Nitish Rana (86 off 45 balls), KKR lost the match just by 10 runs. Many blamed Robin Uthappa’s sluggish performance for the team’s loss.

Soon, social media sites were flooded with hilarious and relatable memes with various moments from the match. While most praised Kohli and Russell for their performances, others trolled Uthappa. Sample these:

For the match, while AB de Villiers sat out due to illness, Dale Steyn made a comeback into the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the first time in nine years.

