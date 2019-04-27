IPL 2019: As Ambati Rayudu turns wicket-keeper for CSK, Tweeple dubs him as ‘4D player’

Toggle Menu
Ambati Rayudu replaced MS Dhoni behind the stumps for the Chennai Super Kings match against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Friday, and fans loved his 'multi-dimensional' skills.

As MS Dhoni missed out yet another match for the Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu donned the hat as wicket-keeper for the yellow brigade. And what all cricket buffs could say is how the player flaunted yet another dimension to his side and fans were overwhelmed. As he was recently snubbed by the BCCI selectors for not being “three dimensional” fans were quick to point out, he is actually now a 4D cricketer!

Dropped from the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, the Hyderbadi cricketer in a witty remark said that he bought a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup — something stole the show online earlier this month and Netizens loved every bit of his sass. And now, he has transitioned from his ‘3D’ factor (batting, bowling and fielding) to a 4D star, after he added wicketkeeping to his cap.

However, while coming to bat, the 33-year-old batsman was once again dismissed for a duck leaving his team in troubled waters. Soon, he became a subject of trolling online.

In the clash, Chennai won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai. Dhoni missed out from CSK’s playing XI as he is down with fever and in his place, Suresh Raina is leading the team. And MI defeated CSK by 46 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

