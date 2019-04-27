IPL 2019: As Ambati Rayudu turns wicket-keeper for CSK, Tweeple dubs him as ‘4D player’

As MS Dhoni missed out yet another match for the Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu donned the hat as wicket-keeper for the yellow brigade. And what all cricket buffs could say is how the player flaunted yet another dimension to his side and fans were overwhelmed. As he was recently snubbed by the BCCI selectors for not being “three dimensional” fans were quick to point out, he is actually now a 4D cricketer!

Advertising

Dropped from the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2019, the Hyderbadi cricketer in a witty remark said that he bought a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup — something stole the show online earlier this month and Netizens loved every bit of his sass. And now, he has transitioned from his ‘3D’ factor (batting, bowling and fielding) to a 4D star, after he added wicketkeeping to his cap.

Ambati rayudu is showing his 3D effect as well Batting, Fielding, now keeping ICC has banned his bowling unless he have 4D effect Take that MSK #CSKvMI — Ankit Pandey (@Cricket_Ankit) April 26, 2019

Ambati Rayudu showing MSK Prasad his 4K talent!

Can bat can bowl can field can keep wickets 😂😂😂 Btw I’m not gonna watch match tonight..no Dhoni no maaza #CSK #CSKvMI — Sumit (@Sumit_Prakash12) April 26, 2019

He can open the batting…

He can bat in the middle-order…

He can keep the wickets too… Mr Team Selector, AMBATI RAYUDU is also a ‘3D’ players 😁#IPL2019 #CSKvMI — Anupam 🏏 (@Anupam183) April 26, 2019 Advertising

However, while coming to bat, the 33-year-old batsman was once again dismissed for a duck leaving his team in troubled waters. Soon, he became a subject of trolling online.

#StarNeAdugu

I think Ambati Rayudu is batting with 3d glasses. Guide any one to remove 3d glasses while playing. — Saikrishna 🇮🇳 (@Sai_Tweets_) April 26, 2019

In the clash, Chennai won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai. Dhoni missed out from CSK’s playing XI as he is down with fever and in his place, Suresh Raina is leading the team. And MI defeated CSK by 46 runs at MA Chidambaram Stadium.