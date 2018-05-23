IPL 2018 SRH vs CSK: Twitterati all praise for Faf du Plessis for steering CSK to finals

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
IPL 2018 SRH vs CSK: Lead by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings has now reached its seventh IPL final, especially with player Faf du Plessis' single-handedly steering them towards the win.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 10:17:38 am
ipl finale, ipl semi final, ipl chennai super kings, ipl chennai super kings Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL CSK SRH match highlights, IPL CSK win, CSK vs SRH win Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express News PL 2018 SRH vs CSK: Faf du Plessis’ single-handedly steering Chennai Super Kings towards the win.

Chennai Super Kings showed their mettle again by winning the qualifier 1 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22 (Tuesday). Lead by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, the team has now reached its seventh IPL final, especially with player Faf du Plessis’ single-handedly steering them towards the win. The social media space rung high with praises, congratulatory messages and of course, memes, especially on Twitter, after the match that took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Though SRH’s Rashid Khan exhibited a stellar form during bowling as he gave only 11 runs between the two wickets he took, CSK’s Plessis kept CSK going in the game, thus leading them to attain the 140-runs target.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Highlights Qualifier 1 SRH vs CSK: CSK Reach IPL Final

From praising Captain Cool MS Dhoni to cracking (mostly harmless) jokes on other IPL teams’ expense, Twitterati went all out after the epic match. Here are some of them.

What did you think of the match yesterday? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

