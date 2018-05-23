IPL 2018 SRH vs CSK: Twitterati all praise for Faf du Plessis for steering CSK to finals

PL 2018 SRH vs CSK: Faf du Plessis’ single-handedly steering Chennai Super Kings towards the win. PL 2018 SRH vs CSK: Faf du Plessis’ single-handedly steering Chennai Super Kings towards the win.

Chennai Super Kings showed their mettle again by winning the qualifier 1 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22 (Tuesday). Lead by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, the team has now reached its seventh IPL final, especially with player Faf du Plessis’ single-handedly steering them towards the win. The social media space rung high with praises, congratulatory messages and of course, memes, especially on Twitter, after the match that took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Though SRH’s Rashid Khan exhibited a stellar form during bowling as he gave only 11 runs between the two wickets he took, CSK’s Plessis kept CSK going in the game, thus leading them to attain the 140-runs target.

From praising Captain Cool MS Dhoni to cracking (mostly harmless) jokes on other IPL teams’ expense, Twitterati went all out after the epic match. Here are some of them.

1.CSK haters till 18th over

2.CSK haters after 18th over pic.twitter.com/27doZBVBYo — PUNekar (@ketanpunekarrr) May 22, 2018

Chennai Super Kings should play IPL finals directly from next year. Rest of the teams can fight for the other spot. #CSKvSRH — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 22, 2018

My chant went through a mild transformation –

R.C.B. R.C.B. R.C.B.

R.C.B. R.S.B. R.S.B. R.S.K. R.S.K. C.S.K.

C.S.K. C.S.K. C.S.K. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 19, 2018

