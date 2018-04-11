Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
IPL 2018: CSK matches moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests: Twitterati divided in their opinion

Chennai Super Kings and its fans have suffered a huge blow as IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai will now be shifted to another venue. This decision comes after Cauvery protests took place during the fifth match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

IPL 2018, IPL Chennai matches, Chennai Super Kings, Cauvery Protest, Chennai, chennai protests, chennai super kings, CSK, CSK KKR, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The decision to move matches out of Chennai comes after Cauvery protests took place during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and shoes were thrown.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and fans are busy cheering for their favourite teams. But amidst all this, Chennai Super Kings and its fans have suffered a huge blow as IPL matches scheduled to be held in Chennai will now be shifted to another venue. This decision comes after Cauvery protests took place during the fifth match of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Two activists, representing a pro-Tamil outfit, had thrown a shoe into the ground. One of them had landed near CSK player Ravindra Jadeja’s feet. He was on the ground fielding. The other shoe had fallen near Faf du Plessis’ who was carrying drinks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 matches moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests

CSK has made a comeback this season after being suspended owing to corruption scandals. However, things did not go in their favour as their celebrated homecoming was marred by protesters who demanded that the games be stopped. It was believed by them that the match was being held to distract attention from the Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

This decision has left people on social media divided in their opinion. While some have expressed their disappointment, there are some who have supported it. While one wrote, “It’s a shame all the IPL matches have been moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests. As Rajnikanth was rooting for the matches to be moved out. Now he should take one more step and stop & ban the screening of his upcoming movie. For greater good, like they say!” another, supporting the move. wrote, “I am from Chennai and Its not depressing news for me… U media sitting on delhi dnt know how rural TN is affected. This wont solve the Cauvery issue but will showcase our struggle. Its a welcome move… No CMB no IPL. Its people victory.”

Here are some of the reactions.

Some fans were terribly disappointed.

While some questioned how the move will help in the cause.

But some supported the decision.

What do you think of the decision? Tell us in the comments below.

