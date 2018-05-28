IPL 2018 Final: ‘Chennai are Super Kings!’ Fans celebrate Watson’s 100 and CSK’s THIRD win

Chennai Super Kings are the IPL 2018 champions, and Twitterati are celebrating the fairytale comeback with memes and jokes! (Source: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter) Chennai Super Kings are the IPL 2018 champions, and Twitterati are celebrating the fairytale comeback with memes and jokes! (Source: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings are the champions of IPL 2018 as they lift the trophy for the third time. Finishing off in style with nine balls to spare, the team led by MS Dhoni beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Playing a spectacular innings, Shane Watson secured the comfortable victory for CSK by scoring a magnificent 117!

Watson’s brilliant performance helped CSK defeat SRH and claim their grand comeback. The win was significant for the Chennai fans after the team came back under the leadership of MS Dhoni this season after a ban of two years. Chennai cricket buffs jumped out of joy on Twitter to see CSK come back with a bang this year.

From actors to sports stars and cricket fans, people took the micro-blogging site to express their delight in heartwarming tweets, sarcastic puns, witty one-liners and hilarious memes. Catch a glimpse of some tweets here.

Suspended For 2yrs , Played only 1 game at Chennai AND what a comeback for CSK😍✌🏾😎 Captain Cool Rocks #CSKvsSRH #WhistlePoduArmy #ChennaiSuperKings #IPL2018Finals pic.twitter.com/ozXJveQA3Z — Sambit Priyadarsi (@Sambit_Speaks) May 27, 2018

2018 IPL: ” Chennai Senior Kings ”

To

” Champion Super Kings ” — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 27, 2018

Congratulations #CSK. 9 play-offs. 7 finals. 3 wins. There is something about you. #WhistlePodu — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 27, 2018

7 Finals, 3 Trophies

What a comeback for Chennai IPL Out of the tournament for two years, but win the IPL2018 title in style! Congratulations Captain Cool MS DHONI !!#IPL2018Final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Wao6RzkCyz — Abhishek Singh Chauhan (@ABHISHEK1742) May 27, 2018

டேய் @ChennaiIPL 💛💛💛💛💛😭😭😭😭😭😭🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 We are the champions of 2018..

CSK – BOSS of comeback 🔥🔥💪💪 pic.twitter.com/TBo8rolwdZ — CSK VerithanaM (@VickyVjAddict) May 27, 2018

2 years of wait.. @ChennaiIPL .. Thank you! Thank you for an amazing season! Thank you for bringing it all the way home! #Shanewatson, take a bow sir🙏 Yellow Brigade, @msdhoni we are proud ❤️ #BestvsBest #Amazingsportsmanship — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 27, 2018

C for Comeback

C for Champions

C for #CSK Congratulations, Chennai Super Kings – the #VIVOIPL 2018 winners! 👑#WorldsToughestFinal #CSKvSRH — Er. JS Prasad (@jayshankarp6) May 27, 2018

CSK!!!! Best comeback!!!! Welcome back to IPL pic.twitter.com/b5H37zC0gj — Mrs_WineSnob🍷 (@LadyVera06) May 27, 2018

As both teams locked horns at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, their fans did not miss out a single opportunity to troll each other on social media. Ever since MS Dhoni won the toss, CSK fans were sure about the victory. However, as Yusuf Pathan took the crease and started attacking, the tables were turned for SRH fans.

With a dash of sarcasm and some filmy dialogues, here’s how fans cheered for Pathan. Sample these here:

Yousuf bhai #Thanos Mode ON💪🏻💪🏻..

Oka 180 kotti rashid bhai ki appagisthe migatha karyakramalu, legal paper work anni choosukuntaaru saaru🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼..Relaxxxxx pic.twitter.com/yAAY2R12I3 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 27, 2018

And as CSK stalled them at a total of 178, sports buffs were hopeful to see their favourite team win. Although CSK began on a slower note — with Bhuvneshwar Kumar giving a maiden over, it was raining compliments for Bhuvi on Twitter.

But soon, after facing 10 dot balls, Shane Watson picked up his pace and smashed fours and sixes one after another. Along with Raina, he first scored an easy 50 and then finished in style with a century. Tweeple couldn’t stop praising and comparing the trajectory of his performance with before-and-after memes — yes, Hulk to Baahubali, it had all pop culture references.

Here are some of the best tweets that captured Watson’s performance:

Watson first 10 balls vs Watson after facing 10 balls #IPL2018Final pic.twitter.com/Pis8Uoxy2n — Rahul Gogia (@Smokygrilled) May 27, 2018

What was the most exciting part of the match for you? Tell us in comments below.

