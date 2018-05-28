Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
IPL 2018 Final: ‘Chennai are Super Kings!’ Fans celebrate Watson’s 100 and CSK’s THIRD win

IPL 2018 Final CSK vs SRH: Winning the match by 8 wickets, CSK lifted the trophy for the third time. Chennai cricket buffs jumped out of joy on Twitter to see CSK come back with a bang this year.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: May 29, 2018 1:39:58 pm
ipl final, csk win ipl 2018, csk ipl win shane watson, ipl 2018, ipl live score, ipl score, ipl 2018 memes, live ipl, csk vs srh finals memes, srh vs csk, csk vs srh live score, indian express, indian express news Chennai Super Kings are the IPL 2018 champions, and Twitterati are celebrating the fairytale comeback with memes and jokes! (Source: Chennai Super Kings/Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings are the champions of IPL 2018 as they lift the trophy for the third time. Finishing off in style with nine balls to spare, the team led by MS Dhoni beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Playing a spectacular innings, Shane Watson secured the comfortable victory for CSK by scoring a magnificent 117!

Watson’s brilliant performance helped CSK defeat SRH and claim their grand comeback. The win was significant for the Chennai fans after the team came back under the leadership of MS Dhoni this season after a ban of two years. Chennai cricket buffs jumped out of joy on Twitter to see CSK come back with a bang this year.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018 Final social media highlights: CSK wins IPL for the THIRD time; Twitterati jump out of joy

From actors to sports stars and cricket fans, people took the micro-blogging site to express their delight in heartwarming tweets, sarcastic puns, witty one-liners and hilarious memes. Catch a glimpse of some tweets here.

As both teams locked horns at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, their fans did not miss out a single opportunity to troll each other on social media. Ever since MS Dhoni won the toss, CSK fans were sure about the victory. However, as Yusuf Pathan took the crease and started attacking, the tables were turned for SRH fans.

With a dash of sarcasm and some filmy dialogues, here’s how fans cheered for Pathan. Sample these here:

And as CSK stalled them at a total of 178, sports buffs were hopeful to see their favourite team win. Although CSK began on a slower note — with Bhuvneshwar Kumar giving a maiden over, it was raining compliments for Bhuvi on Twitter.

But soon, after facing 10 dot balls, Shane Watson picked up his pace and smashed fours and sixes one after another. Along with Raina, he first scored an easy 50 and then finished in style with a century. Tweeple couldn’t stop praising and comparing the trajectory of his performance with before-and-after memes — yes, Hulk to Baahubali, it had all pop culture references.

Here are some of the best tweets that captured Watson’s performance:

What was the most exciting part of the match for you? Tell us in comments below.

