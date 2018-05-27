IPL 2018 Final social media highlights: CSK wins IPL for the THIRD time; Twitterati jump out of joy

Watto win! Chennai Super Kings clinch their third IPL title, and wow cricket buffs on Twitter. (Source: AP Photo) Watto win! Chennai Super Kings clinch their third IPL title, and wow cricket buffs on Twitter. (Source: AP Photo)

After much suspense and anticipation in the final match of IPL 2018, which had Chennai Super Kings battling Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK have been crowned the champions. The team clinched their third IPL title by chasing down SRH’s total of 178 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Unbeaten at 11, Shane Watson leaded from the front with support from Suresh Raina (32) in the middle.

As it was raining sixes and fours in the field, Twitter was buzzing with hilarious memes and jokes. Wowing CSK fans, the team put up a great show both, in the first innings as well as the second innings. While many fans came out with Bollywood and Baahubali-inspired memes, others couldn’t stop showering compliments for Watson.

When MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first, CSK fans were pretty convinced about their win. Here’s how cricket buffs are celebrating the win on Twitter:

