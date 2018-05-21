Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP and MI vs DD: Netizens gush over MS Dhoni’s winning six, try to lip-read Priety Zinta’s words

IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP and MI vs DD: Netizens gush over MS Dhoni’s winning six, try to lip-read Priety Zinta’s words

IPL 2018: On Sunday (May 20), Chennai Super Kings won the match against Kings XI Punjab by five wickets and Delhi Daredevils won by 11 runs against Mumbai Indians. The excitement following this was quite palpable on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 21, 2018 11:33:48 am
IPL, IPL 2018, Indian premier league, IPL final, IPL finale, IPL matches, IPL play-offs, IPL latest news, IPL latest updates, IPL latest, Indian express, Indian express News IPL 2018: After Chennai Super Kings’ win against Kings XI Punjab, Netizens found themselves gushing over MS Dhoni’s epic winning sixer.

Indian Premier League tournament’s 2018 edition might be reaching its near, but the excitement around the the T20 cricket league has only piqued. Especially after the two matches yesterday, a quick look through the Internet shows that the buzz is yet to wear off the fans and followers of the gentleman’s game. On Sunday (May 20) Chennai Super Kings won the match against Kings XI Punjab by five wickets and Delhi Daredevils won by 11 runs against Mumbai Indians. Following these dramatic matches, while many social media users were busy breaking their heads over what Preity Zinta said exactly in the video that went viral, a lot of the others found themselves gushing over MS Dhoni’s epic winning sixer. They also did not forget to simultaneously troll R Ashwin who had declared his game-plan earlier as that of “being as unpredictable as possible”.

ALSO READ | IPL 2018: Did Preity Zinta say ‘very happy that Mumbai is not going to the playoffs’? Video goes viral on social media

All in good humour, it was fun to see Netizens pulling up their creative sock up and putting their best IPL memes and funny jibes on exhibit on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of them here.

On a serious note, the two teams on top — Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad — will be playing in the first play-off. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be playing in the second play-off. The team that loses in the first play-off will get to play again, this time with the winner of the second play-off. This will decide who gets to play in the IPL finale of 2018.

What do you have to say of last night’s match? let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now