IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP and MI vs DD: Netizens gush over MS Dhoni’s winning six, try to lip-read Priety Zinta’s words

Indian Premier League tournament’s 2018 edition might be reaching its near, but the excitement around the the T20 cricket league has only piqued. Especially after the two matches yesterday, a quick look through the Internet shows that the buzz is yet to wear off the fans and followers of the gentleman’s game. On Sunday (May 20) Chennai Super Kings won the match against Kings XI Punjab by five wickets and Delhi Daredevils won by 11 runs against Mumbai Indians. Following these dramatic matches, while many social media users were busy breaking their heads over what Preity Zinta said exactly in the video that went viral, a lot of the others found themselves gushing over MS Dhoni’s epic winning sixer. They also did not forget to simultaneously troll R Ashwin who had declared his game-plan earlier as that of “being as unpredictable as possible”.

All in good humour, it was fun to see Netizens pulling up their creative sock up and putting their best IPL memes and funny jibes on exhibit on the micro-blogging site. Check out some of them here.

Thank God MS Dhoni is not a teacher, each exam would have been out of course. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 20, 2018

Shashtron me likha hai ki ” Winning six is reserved only for MS dhoni “. — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) May 20, 2018

RT if you do this, when Dhoni hits SIX !! pic.twitter.com/TV1ghRiRmd — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 14, 2015

Ashwin: I want to be unpredictable as much as possible Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/FESysijTm9 — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) May 20, 2018

CSK fans waiting for Dhoni to come to bat. #CSKvKXIP pic.twitter.com/YU4P4JY1TK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 20, 2018

[Billings gets OUT]

Crowd: Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni Harbhajan walks in… Crowd: WTF [Harbhajan gets OUT]

Crowd: Dhoni Dhoni Dhoni Chahar walks in… Crowd: WTFFFFFF — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 20, 2018

Delhi Daredevils to Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. #DDvMI pic.twitter.com/jH89CXZyIA — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 20, 2018

On a serious note, the two teams on top — Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad — will be playing in the first play-off. Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be playing in the second play-off. The team that loses in the first play-off will get to play again, this time with the winner of the second play-off. This will decide who gets to play in the IPL finale of 2018.

