IPL 2018: Twitterati are in love with MS Dhoni’s interaction with daughter Ziva after the win

After much anticipation and tension – to be precise, 60 matches later – the Indian Premier League (IPL) for this year has finally come to and end and the winner is for all to see. Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai yesterday (May 27). This is the third time CSK has won the title – previously, they had lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2011. This win is extra special as the team came back after a two-year ban.

It is no surprise then that the win has left fans ecstatic and while different aspects of the match are being discussed on social media, it is CSK’s skipper MS Dhoni’s interaction wit daughter Ziva that is winning hearts. From joyfully lifting her up to sharing Frooti with her, fans of Dhoni cannot get enough of the ‘awww’ moments.

Dhoni later sharing a picture with Ziva and Shakshi with the trophy wrote, “Thanks everyone for the support and Mumbai for turning yellow. Shane ‘shocking’ Watson played a shocking innings to get us through. end of a good season. Ziva doesn’t care about the trophy, wants to run on the lawn according to her wordings.”

On Twitter, one wrote, “Ziva makes MS Dhoni more happy than winning IPL trophy,” another wrote, “Dhoni lift Ziva with more enthusiasm than any ICC or IPL Trophy.”

Here are some of the tweets.

@Frooti Ziva Dhoni enjoying FROOTI after the IPL victory :) pic.twitter.com/Nq7CzilCzV — A VICKY KUMAR (@ImVickyKumar) May 27, 2018

Dhoni seemed more happy to lift Ziva than the IPL trophy. That cute daddy moment was 😍.#IPL2018Final — Adarsh (@chaddi_chikka) May 27, 2018

Dhoni lift Ziva with more enthusiasm than any ICC or IPL Trophy.#IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/JaX9HhhlVF — Tabrez (@its_tabrez_) May 27, 2018

Dhoni playing catch with Ziva after winning the IPL trophy is one of the beautiful thing you could see today.

One of the reasons why MS is 💛#WhistlePodu — Madras Kaaran (@MadrasMemoirs) May 27, 2018

Dhoni-Ziva moments are by far the highlight of ipl 2018 ❤ — Hiru. (@DhoniFangirl) May 27, 2018

Dhoni looks the most happy NOT when he lifts the IPL trophy, but when he lifts his daughter Ziva. #IPL2018Final — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 27, 2018

