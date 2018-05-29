IPL 2018 after effects: Chennai Super Kings won, but Netizens ‘feel jobless’ after the finals

IPL 2018: Netizens are feeling jobless after IPL final but Taimur looks happy, know why. (Source: KyaUkhaadLega/Twitter) IPL 2018: Netizens are feeling jobless after IPL final but Taimur looks happy, know why. (Source: KyaUkhaadLega/Twitter)

The Indian Premier League 2018 ended on Sunday with Chennai Super Kings winning the title for the third time. Cricket buffs hailed the match and called it a remarkable win for the Kings, who participated in the tournament after a two-year ban. After Watson’s splendid innings and a score of 117, when captain MS Dhoni lifted the cup, Chennai fans were overjoyed.

With all the buzz on social media, CSK fans can’t stop gushing over how the team is back with a bang. However, now that the tournament is over, cricket fans are going crazy as they seem to have nothing better to do. Most people on the micro-blogging site are wondering what their next indulgence could be.

“So what reason should a guy give to his girlfriend after IPL for not calling her?” said a Twitter user. “IPL was infact part of the routine… It made the nights entertaining. Watching the match after long day have a pleasant feel. Already missing,” another one tweeted.

Here are some of the reactions.

What is the point of life anyway? pic.twitter.com/mRLYmcOibQ — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) May 28, 2018

Single boys after IPL final…

😑😐 pic.twitter.com/f4bZfEAeuU — Shariq (@SRQviral) May 27, 2018

So what reason should a guy give to his gf after IPL for not calling her ??? — Berozgaar Bhartiya (@BerozgaarAbhi) May 27, 2018

After ipl there should be a mandatory match between IND Pak or IND BAN 😂😂😂 to reunite us ✌ — Pousali ❤🇮🇳 (@Pou_MSD7) May 28, 2018

Do you know the IPL 2018 Final match was Live telecast at Lords after #ENGvPAK test match??

Yes you read it right.👍 Burnol moment for Pakistan and PSL fans.😀#IPL2018Final #CSKvsSRH #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/6ALxmoXvBW — Piyush Raj (@Piyushraj619) May 27, 2018

We Gonna Miss The Most After The IPL Is “Dhoni’s Post Match Interviews” 😟😩 pic.twitter.com/N49PNOzoYX — DHONIsm™ 💛 (@DHONIism) May 26, 2018

#IPL was infact part of the routine… It made the nights entertaining. Watching the match after long day have a pleasant feel. Already missing @IPL — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) May 28, 2018

The IPL is finally over pic.twitter.com/t5mOHubnqj — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) May 27, 2018

When you realise that ipl is over pic.twitter.com/U0g5H8lneb — Itish🍂 (@itishx) May 27, 2018

When IPL is all over and you don’t know what to do next. #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/pJ0h03NRhj — Prakhar Srivastava (@ImPrakharS) May 27, 2018

When you got to know that now even #IPL is over and you are single af and didn’t even completed your homework pic.twitter.com/IILkJcILVl — हरSH🌪🌪🌪 (@_Msdian_07) May 28, 2018

When told #IPL is over and now all media attention will be back with him pic.twitter.com/1By0Q9TSss — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 28, 2018

Not sure about that but he allegedly said,

“finally IPL is over and media can focus on me…” pic.twitter.com/rR1ftZcvXd — Devil (@Baredevil_) May 27, 2018

Are you missing the cricket league too? Let us know in the comments below.

