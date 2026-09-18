‘Want to be the first’: Apple fans queue up across India for iPhone 18 Pro launch

Every year, the arrival of a new iPhone brings with it a familiar sight: long queues outside Apple stores, with eager buyers waiting hours to be among the first to get their hands on the latest model. This year was no different as Apple fans turned up in large numbers across India on Friday for the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The two new flagship models went on sale in India at 8 am on Friday, with customers arriving for both pre-booked orders and walk-in purchases. Videos shared online showed crowds gathering outside Apple stores in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities well before the stores opened.

At Select Citywalk in Delhi’s Saket, customers began arriving early in the morning. One buyer who had pre-booked an iPhone 18 Pro Max told ANI that despite the long queue outside the mall, he was determined to be the first person to pick up his phone.

Watch the video:

#WATCH | Delhi: A throng of people starts gathering outside the Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket early in the morning ahead of the highly anticipated sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. pic.twitter.com/HreJboz21c — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

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“Sabse pahele lena humnein hai [I will be the first to buy it],” he said.

He added, “I’ve come for the 18 Pro Max 1TB. I’ve already pre-booked it; I’m just waiting here. There’s quite a crowd. But I want to be the first to get it… Right now, I’m using the 17 Pro; let’s see what features they’ve introduced in the 18 Pro.”

#WATCH | Delhi: A customer, Ajay, says, “I’ve come for the 18 Pro Max 1TB. I’ve already pre-booked it; I’m just waiting here. There’s quite a crowd. But I want to be the first to get it… Right now, I’m using the 17 Pro; let’s see what features they’ve introduced in the 18 Pro.” https://t.co/iZtAd5uyT9 pic.twitter.com/66SfettD2v — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2026

Noida’s DLF Mall of India also witnessed a strong turnout as the Apple store opened for its first iPhone launch. A video circulating on social media showed staff members counting down before allowing the first customers inside, as buyers waited to purchase the newly launched models.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: People queue up as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins today in India. Eager customers have lined up in long queues outside the Apple Store at DLF Mall to get their hands on the latest devices. pic.twitter.com/jvmgacuCLx — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Apple begins the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. Customers throng the Apple Store at DLF Mall to get their hands on the latest devices. pic.twitter.com/EYQhM6ufXN — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

For some, the excitement meant travelling from another state. A buyer from Punjab told ANI that he had reached Noida and had been waiting in the queue since 6 am. “Mine was the very first booking. I am the first one who has got the phone,” he said, adding that he had travelled specially to buy the device.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: A buyer says, “I bought two iPhone 18 Pro Max. I came from Punjab and have been standing in the queue since 6 AM. Mine was the very first booking; I am the first one who has got the phone…” https://t.co/ZfhLUMhw5i pic.twitter.com/rVR3U5CNZI — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

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Mumbai saw customers turning up through the night, with buyers queuing outside Apple stores hours before the opening. Store staff later conducted a countdown before welcoming customers inside.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Apple begins the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max; a large number of people throng the company’s store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/PyFjeG24ag — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

A buyer who travelled from Surat to Mumbai said he managed to purchase the first iPhone of the day. “I’ve got the first phone. I’m really excited. My goal was to get the first one; I’d been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally, the first phone is in my hands. I’m absolutely thrilled about it,” he said.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Sale of newly-launched iPhone 18 series begins. Visuals from Apple Store at Bandra Kurla Complex. A customer says, “I’ve got the first phone. I’m really excited. My goal was to get the first one; I’d been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally,… pic.twitter.com/TUmjp8GBc8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

Another customer, Hitesh Patel, said he had travelled from Nashik and had been waiting outside since the previous night. “We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and now I am going to have a 18 Pro Max,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A customer, Hitesh Patel, says, “I came here from Nashik. We have been queuing up since 10 pm last night. I have got the first slot that is 8 am. After this, we will get our product delivered. I change it (mobile) every year. Right now, I have a 17 Pro Max, and… https://t.co/RzKYvziuYk pic.twitter.com/B5V3pLvMe9 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

Bengaluru, too, saw Apple enthusiasts lining up early in the morning. One customer said he had arrived at around 5 am and noticed buyers travelling from different parts of the country for the launch.

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“I’ve been here since around 5 AM. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I’ve been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since then, I’ve been continuously buying iPhones… iPhone launch is like a festival. Every year, I try to buy an iPhone…,” he said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: A customer, Rahul, says, “I’ve been here since around 5 AM. There was a long queue. People from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai are here just to buy the iPhone. I’ve been purchasing iPhones for a very long time. I remember my first iPhone was an iPhone 7. Since… https://t.co/rC6edKr88R pic.twitter.com/YopKzd0Lsm — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026

According to Apple’s website, the iPhone 18 Pro is priced from Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900. Pre-orders for both models opened on September 12, ahead of their general sale in India.