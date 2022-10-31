scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

This realistic Invisible Man Halloween costume has netizens in a flux

The now-viral outfit was made by Kim Gardiner, a UK-based makeup artist, for her 11-year-old son.

Invisible man Halloween costume, viral invisible man Halloween look, viral Halloween outfits, UK mom reveals how she made a viral Halloween costume, illusionary realistic invisible man outfit, Halloween 2022 best outfits, indian expressHalloween is celebrated on October 31st every year.

Halloween inspires some of the most creative and over-the-top outfits. Recently, an Invisible Man outfit has stumped netizens as they try to decipher how the illusionary costume was created.

The photo of the costume, which is being widely circulated online, shows an ‘Invisible Man’ standing upright with a dangling hat and glasses. The most interesting aspect of the look is how the trunk area is seen as hollow or invisible as the suspenders and the pant’s waistline remain intact.

A photo of this outfit, shared online by a Twitter user who goes by the username @TeezySooSkep, has gathered over 4.6 lakh likes since it was posted on October 30, 2022, a day before Halloween.

In the comments, people tried to figure out how the outfit was made. Many people even suggested that the photo was edited.

As per The Sun, this viral invisible man costume was made by Kim Gardiner, a UK-based make artist, for her 11-year-old son Cole. In conversation with the British tabloid, Gardiner revealed that she constructed the whole outfit for less than 10 pounds (approximately Rs 950).

While revealing how she created the floating hat and glasses, Gardiner said, “The t-shirt and jacket went over the cardboard – it’s just coming out a rucksack – and there are two eyeholes on the t-shirt.”

She also explained that the hollow trunk look was created by pairing two trousers together. One trouser was worn by Cole, while the other was cut at the knees and then attached to the front of the first one. This second trouser was fitted with rounded wires to give an illusion of a waist.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 12:19:47 pm
