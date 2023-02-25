Internship applicant gets rejected for not owning MacBook, netizens react

Internship opportunities are gateways for students to earn skills and get trained for their dream jobs. However, a person apparently had an appalling experience while applying for an internship. The firm required the applicant to own a MacBook and the person reportedly got rejected for not owing one.

Grapevine-Corporate Chat India, an online platform where users share workplace experiences, posted a screenshot of a person’s response to the query, “Most ridiculous reasons for getting rejected?”

The response read, “Applied for an intern position in an early-stage startup. Had a screening call with their HR. After the usual discussion, she told me that they won’t be able to provide work laptops before getting converted to a full-time position. Asked me whether I had my own laptop and WIFI. After telling her I had a windows laptop, she told me that they were only looking for folks with Macbooks and cut the call.”

The company’s MacBook requirement for internship received stark criticism on Twitter and some users recounted their experiences. A user commented, “Good they disconnected the call.” Another user wrote, “I was seeking internship during MBA, and got a call for a sales role from a renowned Real Estate consulting firm. They expected me to have my own car, so that I can take clients for site-visit, and weren’t paying for fuel/wear & tear; and almost laughed when asked about stipend!” A third user wrote, “Most probably they are looking for Mac laptop for IOS build :)”