Internet sensation Kili Paul lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor’s iconic Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar

If you are a regular user of Instagram, then you must be aware of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul. Kili Paul has enthralled netizens with his dancing, lip syncing and acting skills on Instagram where he regularly posts videos along with his sister Neema Paul.

In one of his latest videos, Kili Paul has paid homage to the legendary Raj Kapoor as he lip-syncs to one of his most iconic songs.

Kili Paul posted the video of him lip-syncing to the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar” from the 1959 film Anari. His sister Neema Paul also features in the video. “Old is gold,” Kili Paul captioned the video along with two heart emojis. Posted one day ago, the video has received more than a million views so far.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.30 lakh likes and several comments. Netizens requested Kili Paul to post more videos of him performing to old and classic songs. “Classic!” commented an Instagram user. “Yes Old is Gold,” wrote another. “I love my India,” said a third. Another user posted, “More of the golden oldies please.”

The song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar was sung by Mukesh and the music director was Shankar Jaikishan. Kili Paul has become an Internet sensation and has more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram where he regularly posts videos of himself dancing or lip-syncing to Indian songs. He was also honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February.