scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Internet sensation Kili Paul lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor’s iconic Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar

Kili Paul lip-synced to the iconic Raj Kapoor song "Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar" and the video is going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 6:25:52 pm
Kili Paul, Raj Kapoor, Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho NisarTanzanian social media star Kili Paul lip-synced to the iconic Raj Kapoor song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar.

If you are a regular user of Instagram, then you must be aware of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul. Kili Paul has enthralled netizens with his dancing, lip syncing and acting skills on Instagram where he regularly posts videos along with his sister Neema Paul.

In one of his latest videos, Kili Paul has paid homage to the legendary Raj Kapoor as he lip-syncs to one of his most iconic songs.

Also Read |Kili Paul impresses Nora Fatehi as he grooves to Dance Meri Rani: ‘Amazing’

Kili Paul posted the video of him lip-syncing to the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar” from the 1959 film Anari. His sister Neema Paul also features in the video. “Old is gold,” Kili Paul captioned the video along with two heart emojis. Posted one day ago, the video has received more than a million views so far.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.30 lakh likes and several comments. Netizens requested Kili Paul to post more videos of him performing to old and classic songs. “Classic!” commented an Instagram user. “Yes Old is Gold,” wrote another. “I love my India,” said a third. Another user posted, “More of the golden oldies please.”

The song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar was sung by Mukesh and the music director was Shankar Jaikishan. Kili Paul has become an Internet sensation and has more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram where he regularly posts videos of himself dancing or lip-syncing to Indian songs. He was also honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 06:25:52 pm

Most Popular

1

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

2

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

5

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

5G in India, 5G bands and supported phones
Tech InDepth

5G in India, 5G bands and supported phones

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement