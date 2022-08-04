Internet sensation Kili Paul lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor’s iconic Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar

August 4, 2022 6:25:52 pm
If you are a regular user of Instagram, then you must be aware of Tanzanian social media star Kili Paul. Kili Paul has enthralled netizens with his dancing, lip syncing and acting skills on Instagram where he regularly posts videos along with his sister Neema Paul.
In one of his latest videos, Kili Paul has paid homage to the legendary Raj Kapoor as he lip-syncs to one of his most iconic songs.
Kili Paul posted the video of him lip-syncing to the song “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar” from the 1959 film Anari. His sister Neema Paul also features in the video. “Old is gold,” Kili Paul captioned the video along with two heart emojis. Posted one day ago, the video has received more than a million views so far.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1.30 lakh likes and several comments. Netizens requested Kili Paul to post more videos of him performing to old and classic songs. “Classic!” commented an Instagram user. “Yes Old is Gold,” wrote another. “I love my India,” said a third. Another user posted, “More of the golden oldies please.”
The song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar was sung by Mukesh and the music director was Shankar Jaikishan. Kili Paul has become an Internet sensation and has more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram where he regularly posts videos of himself dancing or lip-syncing to Indian songs. He was also honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expectedPremium
5G in India, 5G bands and supported phones
Latest News
Karan Johar accuses Aamir Khan of changing syntax of Hindi cinema, holds him responsible as Bollywood loses the race to South cinema
Film producer moves court against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu
ED summons Sanjay Raut’s wife for questioning in money laundering case
Internet sensation Kili Paul lip-syncs to Raj Kapoor’s iconic Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar
Mindy Kaling talks about ‘breastfeeding guilt’ experienced by many mothers: ‘I felt total panic’
Alia Bhatt says ‘we need to boycott the boycotts’
Delhi HC rejects Decathlon plea seeking quashing of FIR against store for opening beyond 8 pm
Abdu Rozik bags Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan: ‘He has a good heart’
How to tame a beast called cholesterol
Rare traffic signboard in Bengaluru draws attention; here’s what police have to say
United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket launched with US Space Force satellite
NEET-UG 2022: Check Andhra Pradesh MBBS admission process and cut-off; answer key expected soon