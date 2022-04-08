‘Poured tea on my Sabyasachi’: Internet lights up as Starbucks announces collaboration with Indian designer

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the renowned Indian fashion designer is know for his opulent taste in designing which goes beyond the ramp. Now, in an unexpected collaboration, the noted designer has joined hands with global coffee chain Starbuck to launch drinkware, leaving netizens in a frenzy online.

Teasing followers on his social media handles, the Kolkata-based designer asked “what’s brewing” in a video that shows the 48-year-old couturier enjoying his coffee. Soon, it was revealed the two brands have joined forces to launch limited-edition cups and mugs with delicate prints, a signature of the designer.

“What happens when your favourite coffee house meets the country’s premier couturier? The answer is simple: Magic happens!” Starbuck’s India wing wrote on its social media platforms. “Get ready to add a dash of panache to your daily Starbucks ritual!” the beverage chain wrote that new products will be available at the nearest stores from April 12.

In shades of dark green, black and maroon, Mukherjee gave a sneak peek of his newest venture that will take mundane coffee experience to a whole new level. Soon, the posts caught the attention of fans and while most were excited, others found the collaboration a bit odd.

However, the designer later explained there’s more to the collab than what’s on the surface. Tata Group, which manages operations of the global coffee chain in India, will use this opportunity to help push a noble cause — girls’ education.

“Tata Starbucks and Sabyasachi have collaborated to support ‘Educate Girls’ —a non-profit organization that mobilises communities to promote education for girls in India’s rural areas,” the fashion brand wrote while tagging the NGO. It’s unclear at the moment if any of the proceeds from the sale will also be directed to the cause.

Many including desi people living abroad couldn’t keep calm after the announcement, with a few saying they must buy the drinkware before it sells out, remembering the debacle of HMxSabyasachi. Others couldn’t stop sharing some jokes and about the collaboration, wondering how pricey the products are going to be.

Might have to go on a trip to India so I can get a sabyasachi Starbucks mug — jas (@notjasleenb) April 7, 2022

Starbucks collab with Sabyasachi is great cz now I’ll finally be able to own a designer piece thats affordable — Natasha (@RajputNatasha) April 6, 2022

I NEED THE SABYASACHI STARBUCKS MUGS i’m collecting mugs rn i need it — bansi🌸 (@kdyoungho) April 6, 2022

When I see people dressed in clothing from the Sabyasachi + H&M collab, I can’t not find it amusing. If this comes to SA, we might see body guards fighting over Sabya mugs at Starbucks 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/gxkxIRdV9F — Hasmita (@HasmitaAmtha) April 6, 2022

Imagine being able to say I poured tea/coffee on my sabyasachi — gotexo (@athidaebeom) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi is collaborating with Starbucks? What are they gonna sell? Hand embroidered coffee mug covers? 🙆🏼#moneymeetsmoney — Shagun Bansal (@shagun_bansal) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi collaborating with Starbucks to make unaffordable coffee more unaffordable! — . (@vibhutixo) April 7, 2022

Sabyasachi x Starbucks??!!!????? Handloom filtered cold brew???????? — material gworl (@penisfritter) April 6, 2022

Sabyasachi x Starbucks. Ab kya coffee bhi designer banegi? For 1000 bucks! https://t.co/g0dfu3uTZm — kushal (@kushchronicle21) April 6, 2022