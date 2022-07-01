Internet cries encore on hearing ITBP constables’ soulful rendition of ‘Afreen Afreen’

The popularity of Pakistani songs in India is perhaps among the surest indicators that music transcends all borders and brings people together. Now, a video featuring two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel has been winning hearts online with their soulful rendition of ‘Afreen Afreen’.

In a video shared by ITBP on its social media platforms, constable Vikram Jeet Singh is seen passionately singing the hit song as A Neli, another constable, accompanies him on the guitar. Flaunting the musical talent of the Himveers, the short video of the duo has left netizens wanting more.

“Gaate Gunagunaate Himaveer (singing Himveer),” the border police force wrote while sharing the video, much to the delight of internet users.

Watch the video here:

Moved by the performance, netizens lauded the two and requested the force to share more of their videos. Many also tagged Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan hoping for a reaction.

Originally composed and sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the ghazal song penned by Javed Akhtar gained immense popularity on both sides of the border after it was recreated in season 9 of Coke Studio Pakistan. The hit performance saw Khan’s nephew Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sing it with Momina Mustehsan.

Of late, ‘Pasoori’ – another Coke Studio Pakistan hit from season 14 – has bewitched all around the globe, particularly in India, and even big Bollywood celebrities can’t seem to get enough of it.