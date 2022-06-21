This is how #InternationalYogaDay2022 was celebrated across India

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country participated in the annual International Yoga Day celebrations Tuesday.

As part of this elaborate programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined more than 15,000 people at Mysore Palace grounds for a 45-minute yoga session. PM Modi spoke about the importance of holding yoga sessions at historical sites and said, “The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India’s past, India’s diversity, and India’s expansion”.

This year, the eighth edition of International Day of Yoga coincided with the 75 years of India’s Independence and to mark the occasion, Union Ministers also participated in events at 75 iconic locations across the country.

While Union ministers marked Yoga Day at historical sites such as the Sun Temple in Konark, Dal Lake in Srinagar, and Mysore Palace grounds, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practised yoga on the freezing grounds of the Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. Photographs and videos of Yoga Day celebrations across India have flooded social media.

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Water Sports Adventure Institute, Tihri, Uttarakhand practicing yoga in Tihri Lake on boats on the 8th International Day of Yoga.#InternationalDayofYoga #yogaday2022 pic.twitter.com/rJ4L56WAWt — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022