Tuesday, June 21, 2022
This is how #InternationalYogaDay2022 was celebrated across India

This year’s theme for Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Humanity'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2022 12:42:44 pm
Yoga Day, Yoga Day 2022, International yoga day 2022, Yoga for Humanity, Yoga day across India, Indian expressYoga Day was first observed on June 21, 2015, after the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country participated in the annual International Yoga Day celebrations Tuesday.

As part of this elaborate programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined more than 15,000 people at Mysore Palace grounds for a 45-minute yoga session. PM Modi spoke about the importance of holding yoga sessions at historical sites and said, “The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India’s past, India’s diversity, and India’s expansion”.

ALSO READ |From snowy mountains to deep waters: These videos of ITBP jawans doing yoga will leave you awestruck

This year, the eighth edition of International Day of Yoga coincided with the 75 years of India’s Independence and to mark the occasion, Union Ministers also participated in events at 75 iconic locations across the country.

While Union ministers marked Yoga Day at historical sites such as the Sun Temple in Konark, Dal Lake in Srinagar, and Mysore Palace grounds, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practised yoga on the freezing grounds of the Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. Photographs and videos of Yoga Day celebrations across India have flooded social media.

