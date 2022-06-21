This is how #InternationalYogaDay2022 was celebrated across India

Updated: June 21, 2022 12:42:44 pm
Hundreds of thousands of people across the country participated in the annual International Yoga Day celebrations Tuesday.
As part of this elaborate programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined more than 15,000 people at Mysore Palace grounds for a 45-minute yoga session. PM Modi spoke about the importance of holding yoga sessions at historical sites and said, “The experience of collective yoga at the historical sites of India is like tying together India’s past, India’s diversity, and India’s expansion”.
This year, the eighth edition of International Day of Yoga coincided with the 75 years of India’s Independence and to mark the occasion, Union Ministers also participated in events at 75 iconic locations across the country.
While Union ministers marked Yoga Day at historical sites such as the Sun Temple in Konark, Dal Lake in Srinagar, and Mysore Palace grounds, personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practised yoga on the freezing grounds of the Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. Photographs and videos of Yoga Day celebrations across India have flooded social media.
#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Water Sports Adventure Institute, Tihri, Uttarakhand practicing yoga in Tihri Lake on boats on the 8th International Day of Yoga.#InternationalDayofYoga #yogaday2022 pic.twitter.com/rJ4L56WAWt
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022
#Amul Topical: Celebrating Yoga Day! #InternationalYogaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/luBD0ib9z3
— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 20, 2022
Wishing good health to everyone on International Yoga Day 🧘♂️ pic.twitter.com/5gmsACjbGe
— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) June 21, 2022
Ladakh Celebrates International Yoga Day 2022 at Open Stadium, Spithuk. #IYD 2022# Yoga for Humanity # Guardian Ring for Yoga# @moayush @prasarbharti @airnewsalerts @lg_ladakh pic.twitter.com/xiyNqQlQlT
— AIR News Ladakh (@prasarbharti) June 21, 2022
#InternationalYogaDay : #SuryaNamaskara My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of #YogaDay .#YogaForHumanity #IDY2022 pic.twitter.com/uDMgGJUSl3
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 20, 2022
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet, on the 8th #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/SpmFre6w1J
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India’s gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits. pic.twitter.com/ih8qFUEeVs
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2022
Himachal Pradesh | Central Ski Team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations, at Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. pic.twitter.com/7O9Usr48Da
— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022
On #InternationalYogaDay2022 my SandArt at Puri beach, World’s biggest #Yoga sand art wich is created on an area of 3500 Sq ft. #SuriyaNamaskar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/go4LLvzcNg
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 20, 2022
Participated in the Yoga Day programme in Mysuru. #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/SJxDfEHeOx
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022
Led by Hon'ble MOS Railways & Textile Smt @DarshanaJardosh & in the presence of GM NFR & senior officers of the zone, the practice of Yoga has started at Batasia Loop to mark the IDY-2022. This mega event at this iconic location saw around 200 practitioners @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ZYyVBKrdh5
— Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) June 21, 2022
This year’s Yoga Day theme is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. Emphasising the importance of the theme, PM Modi said in his address in Mysuru, “Yoga has now become a global festival. Yoga is not only for any individual but for the entire humanity. Therefore, this time the theme of International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’”.
Yoga Day was first observed on June 21, 2015, after the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.
