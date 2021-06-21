scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news

‘Sofasana’: Shashi Tharoor charms netizens with his favourite yoga pose

The Congress MP shared a graphic of a woman, sitting on a sofa chair and listening to music with her cat, and captioned it 'Sofasana' eliciting hilarious replies from Twitterati.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 21, 2021 6:14:57 pm
International Yoga day, Shashi Tharoor favourite yogasana, Sofasana, Shashi Tharoor Yoga day Tweet, International day of yoga, International Yoga day 2021, International Yoga day celebrations, International Yoga day tweets, YogaDay2021, Twitter, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many lauded the congressman for his sense of humour, others related to the post.

On the seventh edition of International Yoga day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on June 21 revealed on Twitter what his favourite asana is and his answer had netizens in splits.

Tharoor was replying to Twitter user @dineshpandian_r‘s question about his favourite yoga pose when he shared a graphic of a woman, sitting on a sofa chair and listening to music with her cat. “Sofasana” the caption of the picture said. “This one speaks for me”, the 65-year-old wrote.

Take a look here:

While many lauded the congressman for his sense of humour, others related to the post. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Celebrating Yoga Day, Tharoor had earlier said on Monday, “I have consistently supported GoI’s initiative to get #WorldYogaDay declared. It has spread global awareness of this wonderful Indian contribution to human wellness. Of course, it needs to be practised daily, not just on June 21!”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event to mark the special day. “Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope,” he said. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement