‘Sofasana’: Shashi Tharoor charms netizens with his favourite yoga pose

On the seventh edition of International Yoga day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on June 21 revealed on Twitter what his favourite asana is and his answer had netizens in splits.

Tharoor was replying to Twitter user @dineshpandian_r‘s question about his favourite yoga pose when he shared a graphic of a woman, sitting on a sofa chair and listening to music with her cat. “Sofasana” the caption of the picture said. “This one speaks for me”, the 65-year-old wrote.

Take a look here:

While many lauded the congressman for his sense of humour, others related to the post. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Haha! Araam se Aasan! @ShashiTharoor Sir Ji! — Gali Balaji (@dheyyamg) June 21, 2021

😂its time for shashitharoor jis standups…. — V€∆U (@FactcheckV) June 21, 2021

It is my favorite Yogaasana — RESHMA R✨✨✨✨ (@RESHMAR18955799) June 21, 2021

Good one sir 😂😂 — Chetan Singh Chouhan (@chetanschouhan2) June 21, 2021

hehe… same for most of us sir — Mihir (@mihir_sharma05) June 21, 2021

That’s literally me 😂 — Cubbi_Bear (@CubbiBear2) June 21, 2021

Sir we have similar taste — Shubham Gupta (@theshubhamgupt1) June 21, 2021

Celebrating Yoga Day, Tharoor had earlier said on Monday, “I have consistently supported GoI’s initiative to get #WorldYogaDay declared. It has spread global awareness of this wonderful Indian contribution to human wellness. Of course, it needs to be practised daily, not just on June 21!”.

I have consistently supported GoI’s initiative to get #WorldYogaDay declared. It has spread global awareness of this wonderful Indian contribution to human wellness. Of course it needs to be practiced daily, not just on June 21! pic.twitter.com/8D4jWDP9Zb — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event to mark the special day. “Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope,” he said. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”