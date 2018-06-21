From snowy mountains to deep waters: These videos of ITBP jawans doing yoga will leave you awestruck

From Siachen to Ladakh and Rotang Pass, Indian army jawans have been mesmerizing everyone with their yoga sessions from challenging places. (Source: ITBP/ Twitter) From Siachen to Ladakh and Rotang Pass, Indian army jawans have been mesmerizing everyone with their yoga sessions from challenging places. (Source: ITBP/ Twitter)

The International Yoga Day saw a huge turnout across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun where 50,000 enthusiasts participanted. From picturesque mountains to pristine beaches, yoga enthusiasts rolled out their mats doing asanas attainting a perfect amalgamation of healthy body and mind.

Yoga, however, is not that easy and requires a great deal of patience, practice and perseverance. So, if you need inspiration to take up yoga this International Yoga Day, take a look at these amazing images and videos of the armed forces doing yoga in extreme conditions.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, also known as ITBP, posted some photos of soldiers practising yoga in higher altitudes. The soldiers can be seen performing yoga on snow-covered terrains in freezing temperatures. A clip of the Himveers doing Surya Namaskar against snow-capped mountains has left Tweeple mesmerised.

Watch the videos here:

Their Twitter handle also shared photos of their practice session leading upto the International Yoga Day from a height of 12,000 ft to 19,000 ft! Photographed against the picturesque yet grueling Himalayan ranges, the spectacular photos are a fine example of their strength and fitness levels, as well as their endurance levels to sustain sub-zero temperatures on such soaring heights.

Defying all odds, another group of ITBP soldiers were seen dong yoga in deep water above waist level. In Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur they were seen doing ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river.

Inspiring, isn’t it?

