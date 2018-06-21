From snowy mountains to deep waters: These videos of ITBP jawans doing yoga will leave you awestruck

The International Yoga Day saw a huge turnout across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations in Dehradun where 50,000 enthusiasts participanted. From picturesque mountains to pristine beaches, yoga enthusiasts rolled out their mats doing asanas attainting a perfect amalgamation of healthy body and mind.
Yoga, however, is not that easy and requires a great deal of patience, practice and perseverance. So, if you need inspiration to take up yoga this International Yoga Day, take a look at these amazing images and videos of the armed forces doing yoga in extreme conditions.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, also known as ITBP, posted some photos of soldiers practising yoga in higher altitudes. The soldiers can be seen performing yoga on snow-covered terrains in freezing temperatures. A clip of the Himveers doing Surya Namaskar against snow-capped mountains has left Tweeple mesmerised.
‘Surya namaskar’ by #Himveers of #ITBP from icy height in high #Himalayas#InternationalDayofYoga #IYD2018 pic.twitter.com/n8cwdJbZGn
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2018
Himveers of @ITBP_official perform Surya Namaskar in cold desert of Ladakh at 18,000 feet #IDY2018 #ZindagiRaheKhush #InternationalDayofYoga2018@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman @MIB_India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/uAjwYIaLA4
— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 21, 2018
ITBP personnel practicing yoga at 13,200 feet near Rohtang Pass on 4th #InternationalYogaDay #IDY2018 #ZindagiRaheKhush #InternationalDayofYoga2018@ITBP_official @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman @MIB_India @PIB_India @moayush @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/xunR39uXAI
— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 21, 2018
Their Twitter handle also shared photos of their practice session leading upto the International Yoga Day from a height of 12,000 ft to 19,000 ft! Photographed against the picturesque yet grueling Himalayan ranges, the spectacular photos are a fine example of their strength and fitness levels, as well as their endurance levels to sustain sub-zero temperatures on such soaring heights.
श्रमक्लमपिपासोष्णशीतादीनां सहिष्णुता । आरोग्यं चापि परमं व्यायामदुपजायते ॥
योगः, कर्मसु, कौशलम#Himveers practicing #yoga from 12 to 19K ft in the #Himalayas #InternationalYogaDay2018 #IYD2018 pic.twitter.com/0QQUfjaxe0
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2018
Defying all odds, another group of ITBP soldiers were seen dong yoga in deep water above waist level. In Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohitpur they were seen doing ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river.
ITBP jawans performing ‘River Yoga’ in Digaru river in Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh #InternationalYogaDay #IDY2018 #ZindagiRaheKhush #InternationalDayofYoga2018@ITBP_official @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman @MIB_India @PIB_India @moayush @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/oE1HWQ07BS
— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) June 21, 2018
Inspiring, isn’t it?
