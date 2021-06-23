scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Watch: Boy performs Namaskar with ease and precision, video impresses netizens

Shared on Twitter by @NerellaSandeep, the now-viral video showed an unidentified boy doing Surya Namaskar with much ease and precision.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2021 2:28:08 pm
International Yoga Day, Yoga Day 2021, international day of yoga 2021, Boy Surya namaskar viral video, Yoga Day challenge, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy yoga day challenge and reward, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy Twitter, Viral video, trending news, Indian Express news.Shared on Twitter by @NerellaSandeep, the video has close to one thousand views.

A video of a young boy performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ with precision and ease is in the running to win an all-expense-paid trip to  Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats.

Shared on Twitter by @NerellaSandeep, the video has close to one thousand views.

“Hoping for Everyone to Reach this Stage who Practice daily Happy International Yoga Day Yoga for Wellness 2021@KVishReddy”, the user wrote, while sharing the video.

His tweet was in response to former MP and social activist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy‘s International Yoga Day challenge. On Monday, Reddy announced a free trip to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats for the first three people who upload a video of them performing Surya namaskar.

“International Yoga Day CHALLENGE and Reward- The first 3 persons who upload a video of them doing Surya Namaskar can join me on a trek to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats. All arrangements and expenses on me. #Suryanamaskar #WorldYogaDay2021,” Reddy wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Reddy announced he will also take the two people whose videos get the most likes. The winners will be declared on June 27.

