Watch: Boy performs Namaskar with ease and precision, video impresses netizens

June 23, 2021 2:28:08 pm
A video of a young boy performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ with precision and ease is in the running to win an all-expense-paid trip to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats.
Shared on Twitter by @NerellaSandeep, the video has close to one thousand views.
“Hoping for Everyone to Reach this Stage who Practice daily Happy International Yoga Day Yoga for Wellness 2021@KVishReddy”, the user wrote, while sharing the video.
Hoping for Every one to Reach this Stage who Practice daily 🙏
Happy International Yoga Day
Yoga for Wellness 2021 @KVishReddy pic.twitter.com/fBOiO7Xdb4
— Sandeep Nerella🇮🇳 (@NerellaSandeep) June 21, 2021
His tweet was in response to former MP and social activist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy‘s International Yoga Day challenge. On Monday, Reddy announced a free trip to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats for the first three people who upload a video of them performing Surya namaskar.
“International Yoga Day CHALLENGE and Reward- The first 3 persons who upload a video of them doing Surya Namaskar can join me on a trek to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats. All arrangements and expenses on me. #Suryanamaskar #WorldYogaDay2021,” Reddy wrote on Twitter.
International Yoga Day CHALLENGE and Reward-
The first 3 persons who upload a video of them doing Surya Namaskar can join me on a trek to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats. All arrangements and expenses on me.#Suryanamaskar#WorldYogaDay2021
— Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) June 21, 2021
In a follow-up tweet, Reddy announced he will also take the two people whose videos get the most likes. The winners will be declared on June 27.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-