Watch: Boy performs Namaskar with ease and precision, video impresses netizens

A video of a young boy performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ with precision and ease is in the running to win an all-expense-paid trip to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats.

Shared on Twitter by @NerellaSandeep, the video has close to one thousand views.

“Hoping for Everyone to Reach this Stage who Practice daily Happy International Yoga Day Yoga for Wellness 2021@KVishReddy”, the user wrote, while sharing the video.

His tweet was in response to former MP and social activist Konda Vishweshwar Reddy‘s International Yoga Day challenge. On Monday, Reddy announced a free trip to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats for the first three people who upload a video of them performing Surya namaskar.

“International Yoga Day CHALLENGE and Reward- The first 3 persons who upload a video of them doing Surya Namaskar can join me on a trek to Shivaji Fort in the Western Ghats. All arrangements and expenses on me. #Suryanamaskar #WorldYogaDay2021,” Reddy wrote on Twitter.

In a follow-up tweet, Reddy announced he will also take the two people whose videos get the most likes. The winners will be declared on June 27.