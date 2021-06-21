International Yoga Day 2021: People flood Twitter with pictures and videos of their favourite asanas

While many posted pictures and video of themselves practising yoga, others shared how the practice changed their life and contributed to their well being.

On the seventh edition of International Yoga Day, Indian Twitter users flooded the platform with pictures and videos of them performing their favourite asanas.

The hashtags .#YogaDay2021 and #InternationalYogaDay also briefly dominated trends on Twitter.

Take a look here:

Yoga has changed by life in ways I can’t articulate. My journey of yoga started with @SadhguruJV. I bow down to him for bringing this in my life. Happy International day of Yoga 2021 to all! #BeWithYogaBeAtHome #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/HDjJDDjVW6 — Somya Agarwal (@SomyaAg18) June 21, 2021

FRIENDS 😍🤸🏃🚴🏋️💐😍

If you are fit, you are a hit, friends. If we want to fix the sick government of our country, then it is necessary for you to be fit.

Yoga for All. Yoga for Wellness. celebrate joy of life #BeWithYogaBeAtHome #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/gm7HcHx2Fb — Anoop Singh INC✋ (@kadyan_anoop) June 21, 2021

On the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga , practiced Yoga at my Delhi residence. Morning shows the day, and Yoga morning brightens the day with positive energy. Make Yoga a part of daily routine.#YogaForWellness pic.twitter.com/3QzGtdbAR6 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 21, 2021

Learn to be calm & let your soul speak 🧘♀️🧡#InternationalDayOfYoga wishes to everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dF9fmePz4g — Piyu 👩⚕️ 🇮🇳 (@Piyu_Nair) June 21, 2021

Officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also marked the day by performing yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh. A short video of the officers, performing various asanas, was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/nszW0LpdyY — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

ITBP personnel of Animal Training School (ATS), Lohitpur also marked the day, performing yoga, with horses.

Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel of Animal Training School (ATS), Lohitpur perform yoga, with horses, on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/q28mY9oo8v — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Another officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was seen performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ in sub-zero temperature, at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh.

#WATCH | An ITBP officer performs Surya Namaskar in sub-zero temperature, at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh.#InternationalDayOfYoga (Source: Indo-Tibetan Border Police) pic.twitter.com/dSQmSnCEox — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

Check out similar videos here:

#InternationalDayOfYoga being celebrated at the Badamibagh Tricolour Post in Srinagar, Kashmir by the Indian Army today. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jbtGbgwDmm — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 21, 2021

Indian Army performing Yoga at a breathtakingly stunning location in North Kashmir🇮🇳 this morning. #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/YtvaxORRO3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 21, 2021

Diary giant Amul also joined in on the celebrations with a creative doodle to mark the occasion. The now-viral topical featured the iconic Amul girl performing various ‘asanas’. “Bread in, Bread out,” read the wordplay in the topical.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event to mark the special day. “Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope,” he said. (Follow LIVE UPDATS here)

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”