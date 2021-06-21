scorecardresearch
Monday, June 21, 2021
International Yoga Day 2021: People flood Twitter with pictures and videos of their favourite asanas

With the popularity of the practice, people shared pictures and videos of themselves, practising their favourite asanas. Hashtags #YogaDay2021 and #InternationalYogaDay also briefly dominated trends on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2021 12:58:51 pm
International Yoga Day, Seventh International Yoga Day, International Yoga Day2021, Yoga day 2021, Twitter Yoga Day, International Day of Yoga, Yoga day viral videos, International Yoga Day live updates, International Yoga Day date, International Yoga Day celebrations, Viral videos, Trending news, Indian Express newsWhile many posted pictures and video of themselves practising yoga, others shared how the practice changed their life and contributed to their well being.

On the seventh edition of International Yoga Day, Indian Twitter users flooded the platform with pictures and videos of them performing their favourite asanas.

The hashtags .#YogaDay2021 and #InternationalYogaDay also briefly dominated trends on Twitter.
Take a look here:

Officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also marked the day by performing yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh. A short video of the officers, performing various asanas, was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

ITBP personnel of Animal Training School (ATS), Lohitpur also marked the day, performing yoga, with horses.

Another officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was seen performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ in sub-zero temperature, at an altitude of 18,000 ft in Ladakh.

Check out similar videos here:

Diary giant Amul also joined in on the celebrations with a creative doodle to mark the occasion. The now-viral topical featured the iconic Amul girl performing various ‘asanas’. “Bread in, Bread out,” read the wordplay in the topical.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event to mark the special day. “Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope,” he said. (Follow LIVE UPDATS here)

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

