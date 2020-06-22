Watch: Men perform asanas in the sea as part of International Yoga Day

The viral video impressed many on social media. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI) The viral video impressed many on social media. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A video of people practising aqua yoga in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on the occasion of International Yoga Day is making the rounds of the internet.

The video tweeted out by news agency ANI on June 21 shows two men floating in the water and performing various yoga asanas.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: People practice ‘yoga asanas’ in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on #InternationalYogaDay . pic.twitter.com/McXEjjC0eu — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

The viral video impressed many on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Oh god, that’s scary! At first glance I thought he’s dead — Akanksha (@hey_Akanksha) June 21, 2020

Amazing — Nishant Nihal (@NishantNihal2) June 21, 2020

They are floating, if was in their place i would be drowning 👀 — A҉⁷ ⟭⟬ (@kimcheebts) June 21, 2020

Isse floating nahi kehte? 🙄 — Kaptaan Sahab (@KaptnSahab) June 21, 2020

Yoga in water — ashok athaya 🇮🇳 (@AshokAthaya) June 21, 2020

Super — Chandru (@Chandru57072046) June 21, 2020

Amazing yoga … — Chauhan (@Chauhan52117693) June 21, 2020

Extraordinary 👍 — 𝓲ꪑꪑꪮ𝘳𝓽ꪖꪶ ᥇ꫝꪮꪶꫀꪀꪖ𝓽ꫝ🇮🇳 (@RGhosh96378857) June 21, 2020

Due to the coronavirus, the sixth International Day of Yoga was marked on digital media platforms without mass gatherings with the theme ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

