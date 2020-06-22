scorecardresearch
Monday, June 22, 2020
Watch: Men perform asanas in the sea as part of International Yoga Day

The video shows two men floating on the water and performing various yoga asanas in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 22, 2020 1:44:33 pm
Aqua yoga, Palk Strait aqua yoga, yoga in water, water yoga, Aqua yoga in Tamil Nadu, Yoga day celebrations, International Yoga day, Yoga day 2020, Rameswaram, Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, Trending news, Indian Express news. The viral video impressed many on social media. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A video of people practising aqua yoga in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on the occasion of International Yoga Day is making the rounds of the internet.

The video tweeted out by news agency ANI on June 21 shows two men floating in the water and performing various yoga asanas.

Watch the video here:

The viral video impressed many on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Due to the coronavirus, the sixth International Day of Yoga was marked on digital media platforms without mass gatherings with the theme ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

