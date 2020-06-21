From rabbits to kangaroos, animals join people to celebrate International Yoga Day

From yoga sessions with kangaroos, turtles and rabbits, many posted snapshots of yoga sessions with animals. (Picture credit: Twitter/ North Georgia Wildlife Park & Zoo) From yoga sessions with kangaroos, turtles and rabbits, many posted snapshots of yoga sessions with animals. (Picture credit: Twitter/ North Georgia Wildlife Park & Zoo)

As the world today celebrates International Yoga day, people have taken to social media to pose numerous pictures and videos of themselves in various postures. While many posted pictures and videos of themselves, some of them decided to include their pets for a rejuvenating session of yoga.

Meanwhile, the sixth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country through electronic and digital media. Yoga programmes are organised across the globe by Indian missions every year, but this year was different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several missions, however, organised digital events to mark the occasion.

Take a look here:

In a Twitter post, the North Georgia Wildlife Park & Zoo also revealed that they were conducting yoga classes with kangaroos and turtles to mark International Yoga Day. Take a look:

Only a few spots left for this Saturdays Kangaroo Yoga class at 9am. Don’t miss out, sign up today by visiting https://t.co/VVgNPrQGJ2 More classes available!

Tortoise & Friends Yoga June 20th at 9 & 10am

Kangaroo Yoga June 27th at 9 & 10am#animalyoga #yogaclass pic.twitter.com/w0DTUo4alX — North Georgia Wildlife Park & Zoo (@northgeorgiazoo) June 11, 2020

Since 2014, June 21 is recognised as International Yoga Day. Due to the social distancing norms, this year, the United Nations has set the theme as “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”.

