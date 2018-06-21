International Yoga Day 2018: Indian Air Force officials do yoga IN THE AIR; see pics

The brilliant officials chose to do their bit on this day and chose to do Yoga IN THE AIR. Can’t believe us? Well, we don’t blame you. (Source: Indian Air Force/Twitter) The brilliant officials chose to do their bit on this day and chose to do Yoga IN THE AIR. Can’t believe us? Well, we don’t blame you. (Source: Indian Air Force/Twitter)

Since its inception in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly, June 21 is celebrated as International Yoga Day. While each year we have people across the country roll out their yoga mats and try to attain a perfect confluence of healthy mind, body and soul on this day, lead by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year the pictures tweeted out by Indian Air Force left us in short of words and needless to say, mesmerised. The brilliant officials chose to do their bit on this day and chose to do Yoga IN THE AIR. Can’t believe us? Well, we don’t blame you. We were just as surprised.

“Yoga at 15000 Feet : #YogaDay2018 – A unique message of good health, happiness, harmony & peace from the Airwarriors of IAF. The Instructors of Paratroopers Training School of the India Air Force practicing Yoga in the Blue Sky. (Wg Cdr KBS Samyal & Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadav).” read the tweet from Indian Air Force’s official handle on the ocassion.

See the pictures here.

Yoga at 15000 Feet : #YogaDay2018 – A unique message of good health, happiness, harmony & peace from the Airwarriors of IAF. The Instructors of Paratroopers Training School of the India Air Force practicing Yoga in the Blue Sky. (Wg Cdr KBS Samyal & Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadav). pic.twitter.com/WgdzmOsiLR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 20, 2018

