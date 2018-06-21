International Yoga Day 2018: Just some of the funniest jokes doing the rounds of the Internet

Just in case doing Yoga and posting pictures on Instagram is not your cup of tea, but cracking a joke or two at the expense of the occasion is what you would rather do, well then, you have company! (Source: PTI) Just in case doing Yoga and posting pictures on Instagram is not your cup of tea, but cracking a joke or two at the expense of the occasion is what you would rather do, well then, you have company! (Source: PTI)

Ever since the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, it goes without saying that people come out in large numbers to support the cause of attaining sound mental and physical health through Yoga on this day. But just in case doing Yoga and posting pictures on Instagram is not your cup of tea, but cracking a joke or two at the expense of the occasion is what you would rather do, well then, you have company! As beneficial and healthy doing Yoga is for the body, laughing over some harmless jokes does not really have a history of getting many killed. Which is why, we thought why not curate the all-time best jokes on Yoga doing the rounds of the Internet for the naysayers, while others work their ways around figuring out how to asanas.

Fasten your seat-belts, because we promise this is going to be a joy-ride, no less!

*Haryana* Guy : Aaj Yoga Friend *starts singing*#InternationalDayofYoga2018 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 21, 2018

People on yoga day vs people rest of the year. #InternationalYogaDay2018 pic.twitter.com/kmtnpQjZNV — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) June 21, 2018

Trying to apply Dermi Cool on the back.

#InternationalDayofYoga2018 pic.twitter.com/CFtaVrTBM4 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2018

Tilt head upwards.

Swallow.

Stand.

Stretch arm.

Grip beer.

Lift right arm above vessel.

Pivot Wrist. POURANOTHERGLASSANA#YogaDay — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 21, 2016

I wanna learn yoga for black money. My favorite asan is Tax Ev-asan. — Shikanji SelleRatty (@YearOfRat) October 29, 2014

I do yoga each day, it involves stretching myself on the bed to reach the TV remote #YogaDay — A La’ Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) June 21, 2016

Have something funny to say about your uncle who rolled out the Yoga mat today after an year and fell asleep on it later? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

