Women’s Day initiative: Vistara flights to provide sanitary pad onboard; Netizens laud the move

Starting this International Women’s Day on March 8, Indian domestic airlines Vistara will be providing sanitary pads to women travellers onboard its flights. The airline claims that the pads, which will be given out on request, are “certified, bio-degradable and organic” napkins that are made from plant-based fibres free of plastic, toxins and perfume.

Advertising

The initiative has been taken to assure that women traveller have a comfortable experience while flying the airlines. In-flight announcements on all flights will be made to create awareness among travellers about the availability of the sanitary pads onboard.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms Deepa Chadha, Senior Vice President – HR & Corporate Affairs, said, “The initiative to provide sanitary pads to our customers is a meaningful one that reflects our core philosophy that ‘small things make a big difference’. As a woman, I feel a greater sense of pride for being part of an organization that’s providing such an essential amenity to customers – something that will help so many travellers in times of need.”

This #InternationalWomensDay, Vistara is proud to be India’s first airline to provide sanitary pads aboard all domestic flights, starting 8th Mar ’19. These pads are organic & bio-degradable. #PadsOnBoard #VistaraForWomen #VistaraWomanFlyer #WomensDay #NotJustAnotherAirline pic.twitter.com/A1jmmoYYky — Vistara (@airvistara) March 6, 2019

Moreover, on the occasion of Women’s Day, an all-women crew and pilots will operate retro-themed flights on the #VistaraRetroJet between Delhi and Goa wearing limited-edition retro-style uniforms. The customers too will be invited to dress retro and will be served special dishes.

The official Twitter handle of the airlines tweeted the initiative along with the pictures of the sanitary pad that will be available for women travellers. Captioned, “This #InternationalWomensDay, Vistara is proud to be India’s first airline to provide sanitary pads aboard all domestic flights,” the post was flooded with people lauding the company.

Wow such a good initiative…thanks for such gud thought..nd lovely deed.. — Nikki 123412 (@Nikki123412) March 6, 2019

Thank you being so thoughtful.. little details like these can make all the difference between comfort n dis-comfort. — DS (@S_Diksha) March 6, 2019

Kudos to you guys.. Great initiative..@airvistara — Rupesh Choubey (@ruchvns_1310) March 6, 2019