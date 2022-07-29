International Tiger Day: Posts galore on social media praising the striped cat

July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day to promote the conservation of the striped cat as well as to advocate a global system for protecting its natural habitats. This year politicians, bureaucrats, wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists flooded social media platforms with posts related to the big cat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared four photographs of majestic tigers and appreciated tiger conservationists. He noted that India has 52 tiger reserves spanning over 75,000 sq. km.

“On International Tiger Day, I laud all those who are actively working to protect the tiger. It would make you proud that India has 52 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 sq. km. Innovative measures are being undertaken to involve local communities in tiger protection,” Modi tweeted.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared a video of him speaking at the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra. According to him, out of the 52 tiger reserves, 17 have got CA|TS accreditation. “At Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve stated that of the 52 tiger reserves in India, 17 have CA|TS accreditation. The credit for this goes to our forest guards, forest officers and all the people who live around forest reserves and help with tiger conservation,” Yadav tweeted.

CA|TS is a set of criteria permitting tiger sites to monitor if their management will lead to successful tiger conservation.

The United Nations tweeted that the global tiger population had declined by 95 per cent in the past century, partly due to trafficking. “In the last century, the global tiger population has declined by 95%, in part, due to trafficking. Today, there are more tigers in captivity than in the wild,” read the tweet.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory. “Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day. From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏,” Nanda tweeted.

From the land of the Royal Bengal Tiger, heartiest greetings to all on International Tiger Day.

India is home to over 70 per cent of the global tiger population. According to the World Wildlife Fund’s website, the International Tiger Day observation started in 2010 after 13 tiger-range countries collaborated to create Tx2- the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by 2022.

“Doubling tigers is about tigers, about the whole of nature – and it’s also about us,” Marco Lambertini, director-general of the WWF, said on the website.