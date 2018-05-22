Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

All-women crew of INSV Tarini returns; welcomed with heaps of praise on Twitter

The all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini, who spent 199 days circumventing the globe and 254 days in all, were received by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on their arrival near Panaji.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2018 11:40:44 am
INSV Tarini, INSV Tarini returns, all women crew INSV Tarini, Indian Navy all women crew returns, INSV Tarini all women crew reached Goa, INSV Tarini returns Twitter reactions, Indian Express, Indian Express News The all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini garnered praises from many on Twitter, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to former cricketer Virender Sehwag. (Source: Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter)

In a historic feat, the all-women Indian Navy crew on board INSV Tarini successfully circumnavigated around the globe for eight months and reached Goa. The board naval vessel INSV Tarini stopped four times in the past eight months at Fremantle in Australia, Lyttelton in New Zealand, Falkland Islands and Cape Horn — which is often known as the most dangerous ship passage in the world. The officers, who spent 199 days circumventing the globe and 254 days in all, were received by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on their arrival near Panaji. Cut to social media, the officers were welcomed with heartwarming wishes and congratulatory tweets. From veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to former cricketer Virender Sehwag — many took to the micro-blogging site to express their pride and convey their well-wishes to the crew.

ALSO READ | After 8 months at sea, all-women Navy crew on board INSV Tarini set to return on Monday

ALSO READ | Around the globe in seven months: Despatches from the INSV Tarini

Here are some of them.

Under the project Navika Sagar Parikrama, led by Skipper Lt. Commander Vartika Joshi, the crew members Lt. Commanders Pratibha Jamwal, and Patarapalli Swathi and Lt. Aishwarya Boddapati, Payal Gupta and Vijaya Shougrakpam set sail last year to complete 26,100 nautical miles (approximately 42,000 kms on land). According to Indian Navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma, they will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 23.

Convey your wishes for the stellar crew in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now