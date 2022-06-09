Watch: This instrumental of Pasoori on veena has won over music lovers

Ever since its release in February this year, the song Pasoori has become a hit in the subcontinent. Celebrities from India and Pakistan are grooving to the peppy tunes of the folk song that was released on season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan.

Even though it has been over two months since the hit duet sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was released, the craze for it has refused to die down.

On May 29, 2022, a veena player named Kushala, who goes by her Instagram handle @veenaxgaana, posted a short instrumental of the Punjabi hit on the veena.

The now-viral video starts with Kushala saying “Hmm. What if the song Pasoori was played on veena”. She then starts playing the instrument. Her rendition of the song, which was backed with electronic beats, soon gathered over three lakh likes on Instagram.

Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, “woh woh 🔥 now that’s something different ❤️ ”. Another person remarked, “Wowwww🔥 ❤️ ❤️ this is outstanding!!!! 😭 🎶 🎶 Fabbbbbbb👏 👏 👏 ”

Pasoori, which was written by Ali Sethi and Fazal Abbas and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi, has been viewed over 17 crore times.

Other than instrumental covers and dance videos, the song has also been used in many entertaining clips. Last month a video montage of World Wrestling Entertainment fights went viral after Pasoori was edited into it.