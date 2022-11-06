This instant plastic surgery scene from an Indian TV serial has netizens in splits

Many Indian TV series have come up with the most bizarre concepts and unreasonable plots—from supernatural astronomical activities to medical miracles. Some of the scenes from these long-drawn soap operas fall in the ‘so-bad-that-it-is-good’ category.

One such clip from an Indian soap opera that shows a full-face ‘plastic surgery’ on the roadside is going viral.

The clip, taken from the Tamil television serial Roja, takes place at what appears to be a scene of a road accident. One of the female characters is injured and unconscious. Another character puts a face mask on this woman and then merges it. The next scene shows the injured character’s face changed to that of the protagonist.

This instant plastic surgery scene has netizens confused and laughing. The clip from the 1000+ episode drama was shared online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) on November 4.

Plastic surgery on road 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jVPQkvcvsM — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 4, 2022

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the future of medicine..It’s so effective and completed within Seconds. Bravo.”. Another person wrote, “1 minute solution. Faster than 2-minute Maggi. Bollywood technology. ”.

This is not the first time that a bizarre clip from an Indian TV show has gone viral. In April this year, a Bengali show called Gouri Elo showed its lead putting a garland on a photo of Monalisa and lighting up incense sticks near it, before joining her hands and bowing her head to pay respect.