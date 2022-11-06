scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

This instant plastic surgery scene from an Indian TV serial has netizens in splits

The now-viral scene was from the Tamil TV serial Roja.

Tamil serial Roja, Roja daily soap viral scene, Funny Indian TV shows, Indian TV shows viral clips, instant plastic surgery TV show, indian express

Many Indian TV series have come up with the most bizarre concepts and unreasonable plots—from supernatural astronomical activities to medical miracles. Some of the scenes from these long-drawn soap operas fall in the ‘so-bad-that-it-is-good’ category.

One such clip from an Indian soap opera that shows a full-face ‘plastic surgery’ on the roadside is going viral.

The clip, taken from the Tamil television serial Roja, takes place at what appears to be a scene of a road accident. One of the female characters is injured and unconscious. Another character puts a face mask on this woman and then merges it. The next scene shows the injured character’s face changed to that of the protagonist.

ALSO READ |‘Was it a toothpaste ad’: Netizens laugh at Hindi TV serial scene showing woman getting strangled by dupatta

This instant plastic surgery scene has netizens confused and laughing. The clip from the 1000+ episode drama was shared online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) on November 4.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the future of medicine..It’s so effective and completed within Seconds. Bravo.”. Another person wrote, “1 minute solution. Faster than 2-minute Maggi. Bollywood technology. ”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: New Parliament deadline postponed?
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamityPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Morbi was more than a calamity

This is not the first time that a bizarre clip from an Indian TV show has gone viral. In April this year, a Bengali show called Gouri Elo showed its lead putting a garland on a photo of Monalisa and lighting up incense sticks near it, before joining her hands and bowing her head to pay respect.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 02:29:51 pm
Next Story

Reports: Precision Air plane crashes into lake in Tanzania

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement