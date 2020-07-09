scorecardresearch
Netizens share memes, remember TikTok as Instagram launches short video format Reels

India is the fourth country where Reels is being tested, and many see it as a move by Instagram to snap up users of TikTok.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 2:35:39 pm
instagram reels, instagram tiktok feature reels, Tiktok, tiktok ban, Facebook, tiktok users The latest update has also triggered hilarious reactions online. While TikTokers are expressing delight, Instagram users are not too pleased.

Instagram has launched its own short video features called ‘Reels’ in India a little over a week after TikTok and other China-made apps were banned by the Indian government over data security concerns. On social media like Twitter, users have been mocking the launch of the new feature and talking about how erstwhile TikTok users may jump onto it.

Instagram’s feature, which comes with the latest update of the application, allows users to shoot short clips in a format much like what was available on Tiktok. India is the fourth country where Reels is being tested, and many see it as a move to snap up users of TikTok.

While many former users of TikTok cheered the launch of the new feature, some Instagram users weren’t too pleased:

