Netizens share memes, remember TikTok as Instagram launches short video format Reels

Instagram has launched its own short video features called ‘Reels’ in India a little over a week after TikTok and other China-made apps were banned by the Indian government over data security concerns. On social media like Twitter, users have been mocking the launch of the new feature and talking about how erstwhile TikTok users may jump onto it.

Instagram’s feature, which comes with the latest update of the application, allows users to shoot short clips in a format much like what was available on Tiktok. India is the fourth country where Reels is being tested, and many see it as a move to snap up users of TikTok.

While many former users of TikTok cheered the launch of the new feature, some Instagram users weren’t too pleased:

*Instagram releases a feature called Reels where you can create & upload short videos like tiktok * #instagramreels Meanwhile tiktokers to Instagram: pic.twitter.com/8maMXcVN05 — श्रेष्ठ खण्डेलवाल 🌟 (@oyenikku) July 8, 2020

Insta introduced #instagramreels Memers :- pic.twitter.com/toL6DTe2ul — D y n a m i t e 🙇 (@hadd_hai_bc) July 9, 2020

Instagram adds #instagramreels feature to Instagram after #tiktok ban. Memers and YouTubers :- pic.twitter.com/WUhEZU0H2N — Aman Tripathi (@tripathi468) July 8, 2020

After tiktok ban in Indian, Insta introduced ditto feature #instagramreels Meanwhile Le Normal users: pic.twitter.com/rqkavSFgpb — Mausa_Ji_hn_hum_aapke (@teenyaar303842) July 8, 2020

After tiktok banned

Instagram introduced new feature reels just like tiktok#instagramreels pic.twitter.com/dZWgATVTQK — Yeah Me (@sarcasticchudak) July 8, 2020

