Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Memes flood Twitter after Instagram users report an outage

Some users poked fun at Instagram and flocked to Twitter to comment on the state of influencers on the photo-sharing app. Memes showing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg fixing electric gadgets and wi-fi or mobile data also came up.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 20, 2022 11:57:04 am
instagramdown, memes on Instagram, instagram outage, memes, Instagram, memes on Twitter, indian expressThey took to Twitter to share memes and jokes and #instagramdown started trending on the social media platform.

Instagram users faced interruption Tuesday night as they had trouble loading profile pages and scrolling through their home feed. They took to Twitter to share memes and jokes and #instagramdown started trending on the social media platform.

Take a look at the memes:

Down Detector, a real-time outage monitoring site, said that people reported glitches for about an hour. Users in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and others reported outages by 11:30 pm. The outages reported spiked to 446 after 10 pm, according to Down Detector.

However, the outage did not affect all users as some netizens reported their profiles and feeds were loading perfectly.

Instagram has not yet confirmed the outage and has not provided the cause behind the glitch.

Earlier this month, Instagram reported a similar outage and Twitter was flooded with memes. Not only Instagram but Facebook, Spotify, Discord, and Telegram users have also faced problems of late.

Last year, WhatsApp and Instagram users witnessed a major global outage for about six hours. Billions of users took to Twitter to share the issue and figure out what had happened.

