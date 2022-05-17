scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

#InstagramDown: Users vent with memes, wonder if they should uninstall

According to Down Detector, Instagram recorded nearly 1,200 reports in India with users unable to load Reels or failing to upload anything on Stories.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 17, 2022 11:59:58 am
instagram, instagram down, instagram outage, instagram down memes, social media app outage, indian express, tech newsNetizens had a field day as Instagram was down for nearly two hours.

Instagram again went down for a number of users on Monday, with many rushing over to Twitter to complain and ask what was wrong with the photo-sharing app this time. It has suffered a number of outages recently. Many also wondered if it is time to log off permanently from the app.

Late on Monday, many users on the app were confused when their explore tab suddenly started showing posts that are not usually seen on their feed; most of them were nature-related posts. Others complained they could not send messages on the app and Instagram Stories wouldn’t load.

“So, this is pretty but can I have my Instagram feed back to normal. I love nature and aesthetics, but give me my memes back,” wrote an user sharing photo of her feed, complaining on Twitter. “Who called it Instagram glitch and not Mark Zuckerbug,” another tweeted, taking a jibe at the company’s CEO.

According to Down Detector, the site recorded nearly 1,200 reports in India with users unable to load Reels or failing to upload anything on Stories. The graph showed the outage peaking around 11 pm and things resolving in an hour. Many also wondered if it was time to say goodbye to the app.

However, that didn’t stop netizens from having fun and sharing hilarious memes to react to the outage almost every now and then.

Lots of social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter have been reporting outage in the recent past quite frequently, leaving netizens unhappy. Moving beyond social networking apps, food delivery services’ apps like Zomato and Swiggy too faced outage issues last month.

