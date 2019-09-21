Inspiring video of differently-abled toddler leaves Anand Mahindra, netizens teary-eyed

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is a social media star who uses the platform not only to share quirky, innovative ideas but also keeps motivating his followers with inspirational posts. On Saturday, Anand Mahindra shared a video of a differently-abled toddler that not only left him teary-eyed but also his followers.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mahindra shared a clip of a toddler who was using her foot to eat a slice of fruit and was holding the fork by the toes. “Been seeing my grandson recently, which is why I couldn’t restrain the tears when I saw this WhatsApp post,” the man wrote while sharing the video.

However, Mahindra was touched by the vigour and spirit of the toddler in the face of adversity and added, “Life, whatever its imperfections & challenges, is a gift; it’s up to us to make the most of it. Images like this help me retain my unfailing optimism.”

The video shows her struggling to put the fruit in her mouth on her first try but the persistent kid adjusted using her other foot and successfully managed to have a bite.

Been seeing my grandson recently, which is why I couldn’t restrain the tears when I saw this whatsapp post. Life, whatever its imperfections & challenges, is a gift; it’s up to us to make the most of it. Images like this help me retain my unfailing optimism pic.twitter.com/AXRYAqsuG0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2019

The video struck a chord with many online who praised the child and lauded her for not giving up. The clip features a toddler named Vasilina from Russia, who went viral for this particular video in 2016, when it clocked over 50 million views at the time. The girl’s mother, Elmira Knutzen, had shared the video on Facebook.

Little Vasilina was adopted when she was just 12-months-old from an Ekaterinburg orphanage where she was left after her birth. She was born with her arms. The parents decided to document Vasilina’s day-to-day routine on social media after it gained worldwide attention and kept inspiring people across the globe.

In case you want to follow her inspiring journey, there’s a YouTube channel dedicated to her called Vasilina’s Joy Channel, where you can see how she defies all odds and do things she loves the most.