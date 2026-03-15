Inside Kuldeep Yadav’s Mussoorie wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal shares photos, and a heartfelt note

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with fiancée Vanshika Singh on Saturday, March 14, in the hill town of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The couple had earlier made their engagement official on June 4, 2025, during a traditional function in Lucknow.
Although the wedding was initially planned for November 2025, it was later postponed due to the cricketer’s busy international schedule.
Yadav‘s teammate and close friend, Yuzvendra Chahal added to the excitement, enthusiastically grooving alongside friends during the celebrations. For the wedding day, Yadav wore a beige-golden sherwani adorned with detailed tonal embroidery. He paired the outfit with a matching turban decorated with a jewelled kalgi and accessorised with layered pearl kantha necklaces.
Singh, the video, opted for a classic bridal look in a red lehenga embellished with golden zari work. Her ensemble was complemented by traditional bridal jewellery, including a red chooda.
Chahal later congratulated the couple on Instagram with a series of photos. “So happy you’ve found your forever love. Cheers to a beautiful life, Lil Bro,” he captioned the post.
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Singh, who works as an administrative professional at the Life Insurance Corporation of India, also pursued higher education in Melbourne. She has reportedly been a constant support in Yadav’s life since his days in age-group cricket.
The wedding festivities kicked off a day earlier, on March 13, with traditional Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies at the resort venue. The functions were attended by family members, friends, and several cricketing colleagues, including Rinku Singh, India’s fielding coach T Dilip, former cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif, spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Maharaj from Bageshwar Dham, and more.