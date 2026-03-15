Inside Kuldeep Yadav’s Mussoorie wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal shares photos, and a heartfelt note

uzvendra Chahal added to the excitement, enthusiastically grooving alongside friends during the celebrations (Image source: @yuzi_chahal23/Instagram)

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tied the knot with fiancée Vanshika Singh on Saturday, March 14, in the hill town of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The couple had earlier made their engagement official on June 4, 2025, during a traditional function in Lucknow.

Although the wedding was initially planned for November 2025, it was later postponed due to the cricketer’s busy international schedule.

Yadav‘s teammate and close friend, Yuzvendra Chahal added to the excitement, enthusiastically grooving alongside friends during the celebrations. For the wedding day, Yadav wore a beige-golden sherwani adorned with detailed tonal embroidery. He paired the outfit with a matching turban decorated with a jewelled kalgi and accessorised with layered pearl kantha necklaces.