‘Innovators will innovate anywhere’: Police constable converts his lathi into flute; video goes viral

Chandrakant Hutgi, a 52-years-old head constable from Hubli Rural Police station, has found a unique way to make his job more interesting. The constable infused creativity to convert his thick fibrous lathi into a musical instrument — a flute. A video of Hutgi playing the fascinating instrument was shared by IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Bhaskar Rao, the Additional Director General of Police, Bangalore.

Captioned “Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument… we are proud of him…”, the 1.05-minute clip features the constable playing a soothing tune on the flute.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument… we are proud of him… pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

Once it was shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many lauding the police constable for his creativity. “Another amazing use of creativity in policing. A Police lathi turned into a Flute…” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Lovely talent & music can stress buster for the cops, reward the guy! https://t.co/MUD92d22wE — Ninja (@gypsz13) May 28, 2019

I’m very proud to say I’m student of Chandralant sir. 🙏 https://t.co/WBz9t8V9YH — Vijay (@vijay_pattar) May 28, 2019

Innovators will innovate anywhere… https://t.co/YrOUDlSuTU — Brendan Dabhi (@BrendanMIRROR) May 28, 2019

Another amazing use of creativity in policing. A Police lathi turned into a Flute…

” Abiding by the tunes of Law “!🤠#BangalorePolice#CitizenConnect @deepolice12 https://t.co/TX8Z5aDhjy — tahauddin. (@realtahauddin) May 28, 2019