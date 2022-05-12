‘Amazing jugaad’: Wedding hosts in village use thresher as cooling system, win social media

When it comes to jugaad technology, there is no dearth of ideas in India. And the latest wowing all on social media, is an innovative idea of using a thresher machine as a cooling system.

Hosting big events like a wedding in summer can be tiring and hectic, and giant fans in an open-air area are often of little help. So, to beat the heat, the hosts of a wedding party got creative and installed a seed threshing machine on a shallow make-shift pool.

Applying some basic physics, they used the agricultural machine to speed up the process of separating grains from the husk or straw to spread cool air inside the tent. The video shows people enjoying a cool breeze in front of the machine.

“‘Thresher’ ka hawa se baaratiyon ka swagad. Gazab ka idea (Welcoming the people of wedding procession with the air of thresher. Awesome idea),” IPS officer Awanish Sharan, who shared the video, wrote. With nearly 2.5 lakh views, the video got a huge thumbs up online.

People on social media loved the idea and lauded the people who executed it. Hailing jugaad technology, many loved the idea more as they said it’s cost-effective. Many thought this could now be adapted as a basic cooling measure in the countryside.

