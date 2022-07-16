scorecardresearch
‘Scandinavians would be envious’: Innovative stairway design wins over Anand Mahindra

Terming it “outstanding”, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a video in which a man demonstrates the use of a space-saving, foldable staircase.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2022 4:41:15 pm
The business tycoon praised the simple yet creative design. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)

When it comes to using his platform to highlight ingenious ideas and innovations by common people, Anand Mahindra takes the lead. Recently, the Mahindra Group chairman shared a unique staircase that he believed would give Scandinavian designers a run for their money.

Mahindra, who loves to inspire people by sharing out-of-the-box ideas, recently shared a video received in his #WhatsAppWonderbox. While it may initially be a little confusing to see a metallic grill attached to a wall, looking like nothing more than a façade, soon its purpose is revealed – it is a foldable stairway.

Also Read |Anand Mahindra shares video of fruit-picking tool made with plastic bottle

Demonstrating the design, a man opens a latch on the wall and pulls the frame that opens out to form a staircase, complete with steps and a railing. The man then uses it to reach the next floor and shows how sturdy it is. And finally, he folds it back up against the wall in a swift motion.

Watch the video here:

“Apart from de-cluttering space, this actually adds an attractive aesthetic element to an otherwise stark exterior wall,” the business tycoon said, terming the design “outstanding”. Adding that he is not sure about the origin of the video, he concluded, “Should make Scandinavian designers envious!”

Time and again, Mahindra has won over the internet not only by putting the limelight on such jugaad technology but also by acknowledging its innovators. From sponsoring the education of young innovators to gifting cars to people who show off their creations at Mahindra’s research labs, he loves to foster creative minds online.

