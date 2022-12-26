scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Watch: This innovative solution of sheltering stray dogs from cold is warming people’s hearts

The makeshift dog shelters are provided by Stray Talk India, a stray animal rescue initiative.

The biting cold wave sweeping through North India is impacting the lives of not just human beings but also stray dogs who struggle for warmth as temperatures continue to drop.

Stray Talk India, a stray animal rescue initiative, has devised a solution for providing shelter to dogs by making make-shift homes for them. These shelters are made out of discarded plastic or wood fibre drums sourced from scrap dealers.

These drums are then fitted with a mattress. Stray Talk India offers these simple but effective shelters free of cost to animal lovers around Delhi-NCR who would like to help stray cats and dogs in their neighbourhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stray Talk India (@straytalkindia)

An Instagram video that documents how these shelters work is going viral. The video was made by Maya Mohan Kamal, a content creator. It shows her picking up the drum-like structure and inviting curious stay dogs to use it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Mohan Kamal (@mayamohankamal)

While sharing this video she wrote, “A bit shout out to @straytalkindia for distribution of these dog houses. They are just here to do good, just come and take, unconditional support. I got one and let’s see how it goes, next Sunday I ll may be pick more. As I type this 2 doggos are squished together comfortably in one and would sleep warm tonight.”

Her video has over 12,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “ Love this going to work towards this here in Costa Rica. We have as many stray dogs here as in India ”. Another person said, “May JESUS CHRIST Bless you for your kind deeds.AMEN”.

