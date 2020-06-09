‘So smart’: Netizens impressed after injured langur visits hospital to get treated

Netizens thanked the hospital staff for helping the animal and not shooing it away. (Source: Lets Go Dandeli/ Facebook) Netizens thanked the hospital staff for helping the animal and not shooing it away. (Source: Lets Go Dandeli/ Facebook)

In a heartwarming incident, a video of an injured langur standing at the entrance of a hospital in Karnataka seemingly seeking “treatment” has gone viral on social media

In the video, the langur was seen patiently siting outside Patil Hospital in Dandeli for it’s turn to be treated. The staff of the medical centre was seen helping the animal, cleaning it’s wounds and applying medicine in the affected area.

The video was also posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Sandeep Tripathi. “Amazing… an injured monkey turns up at Patil Hospital, Dandeli for medical care!” the caption of the post read.

Watch the full video here:

With encouraging comments pouring in for the doctors and staff for helping the animal, people remarked how intelligent the species is as to know exactly where to go for help. People sharing the video commented how langurs are quick learners and must have seen local residents going to the hospital after being injured, and was merely just imitating humans.

