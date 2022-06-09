Watch: Injured monkey, its baby go to doctor’s clinic in Bihar to get treated

People rushing to the doctor’s clinic in case of an emergency is not new. However, it seems the animals too have adapted and know where to head when injured. A recent case in point is from Bihar, where a doctor was surprised to see a monkey turning up at his chamber with its baby to receive treatment. Video of the heart-warming moment has now created a buzz online.

In a sweet video doing rounds on the internet, the female ape is seen sitting on a stool at the doctor’s chamber while its baby is clinging to her chest. The animal is seen patiently waiting as the doctor checks out its wounds and cleans it before applying some ointment.

While most animals might get startled and irritated by strong light, the mother monkey seems to be calm as the doctor takes out a torch to inspect its ears and look carefully further. Other patients gathered at the clinic can be heard talking amongst themselves as the four-legged patients get treated.

Watch the video here:

सासाराम में जब एक बंदर अपने बच्चे के साथ खुद का इलाज़ करवाने पहुंचा निजी अस्पताल। इलाज़ करने वाले डॉक्टर एस एम अहमद खुद को सौभाग्यशाली समझ रहे है की हनुमान जी खुद चलकर इनके पास पहुंचे pic.twitter.com/0NPrAtV6NU — rajeshkumarojha (@rajeshrepoter) June 8, 2022

According to local reports, the mother and baby both were wounded when they knocked at the door of Dr S M Ahmed’s clinic. The doctor, who treated the animals said they received injuries probably after falling from somewhere.

Talking to Jagran News, Dr Ahmed said that the injured mother sat in front of his clinic for a while so he invited her in. During the treatment, the physician added that the mother did not allow her child to be separated from even for a moment. After treating the child first, the doctor then treated the mother.

During the treatment, a huge crowd gathered to see the unusual sight of monkeys being treated at the clinic. However, the doctor noted that after they were bandaged, he requested the crowd to disperse so that the mother and child can leave unbothered.

On social media, people praised the mother monkey and talked about the emotional maturity of animals. However, this isn’t the first time animals have gone to hospitals of humans to seek help.

In 2020, a video of a langur going to a hospital in Karnataka went viral, leaving all amazed online. A similar moment was caught on camera in the US last year when an injured deer rushed to a hospital looking for medical help.