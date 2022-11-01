scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shares story behind Ratan Tata’s acquisition of Jaguar and Land Rover

Ratan Tata was in talks with Bill Ford, the chairman of Ford, to buy Tata Motors in 1999 but reportedly decided not to sell the car company after he felt humiliated in a meeting.

Ratan Tata acquired Jaguar and Land Rover series car from American multinational automobile manufacturer Ford for an all-cash deal worth $2.3 billion.

Ratan Tata is one of the most admired and respected businessmen in the country. The industrialist was the chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and in 2008, he acquired the Jaguar and Land Rover series car from American multinational automobile manufacturer Ford for an all-cash deal worth $2.3 billion. The inspirational story behind the acquisition was shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka on Twitter.

Tata was reportedly humiliated in front of his team by Ford chairman Bill Ford in a meeting in 1999 when Tata Motors was in talks of being acquired by Ford. At the time, Tata Motors’ flagship car Tata Indica failed to take off due to low sales.

Bill Ford reportedly told Ratan Tata in the meeting, “You do not know anything, why did you start the passenger car division at all? We are doing you a big favour by buying your car division.”
It made Ratan Tata decide not to sell their car business to Ford. He flew back to Mumbai with his team the same night.

Then he turned his focus on Tata Motors, and with time, it became a successful car company all over the world. By 2008, Tata Motors had the best-selling cars in the market. On the other hand, Ford was struggling to make a profit on sales. In 2008, Ratan Tata offered to buy the Jaguar and Land Rover car series from Ford, which were the worst-selling cars for Ford back then. This time around, Bill Ford came with his team to Mumbai.

In the meeting, according to the video, Bill Ford told Tata, “You are doing us a big favour by buying JLR, thank you.” Ratan Tata could have humiliated Ford the same way he did in 1999 but he chose not to. “Success is the best way of revenge,” it says at the end of the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted Monday, the video has received more than 5.08 lakh views.

“Whenever I feel my life is not worth it, I look upto Industrialists like Ratan Tata because I guess entrepreneurship’s spirit lies in Doing what the Herd Mentality cannot even dare to Imagine. That keeps me sane and hungry to find my own calling,” commented a Twitter user. “They don’t make men like him anymore. Class and grace is not born everyday,” said another.

