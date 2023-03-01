Industrialist Anand Mahindra shares photo with former Harvard classmate Bill Gates. Netizens are surprised

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is very active on Twitter and regularly shares interesting and inspiring content with his more than 10 million followers, left netizens surprised as he posted a photo with a former classmate from Harvard University. That classmate was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The two met at an event where Gates gave Mahindra a signed copy of his book How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. Gates signed the book with a sweet note that said, “To anand, Best wishes to my classmate! Bill Gates.”

Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude in 1977. He went on to complete his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1981. Meanwhile, Gates dropped out of Harvard University in 1975 to found Microsoft.

“Good to see @BillGates again. And, refreshingly, the entire conversation between our teams was not about IT or any business but about how we could work together to multiply social impact. (Though there was some profit involved for me;I got a free, autographed copy of his book),” Mahindra tweeted.

Mahindra posted the tweet on Tuesday and it has received over 14,000 likes so far. His tweet has left the Twitterati astonished.

“Classmates at Harvard?” asked a user. “This picture is a testimony to one ‘don’t need to drop out of a college to become successful’” said another. “Those are the real traits of a big leader. I too make it a point to listen to other matters pushing away business regularly from my team,” wrote a third. “Classmate!! Woah!!! That’s something special. Best always,” posted yet another.