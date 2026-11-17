A heartwarming rescue operation unfolded at Babu Ghat on the Hooghly River in Kolkata during Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday morning, after Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Indranil Khan intervened to save a dog struggling for survival in the strong currents of the Ganges.

Khan was at Babu Ghat to oversee festival arrangements. During his visit, he spotted a dog being swept away by the river’s strong current. The animal was desperately trying to stay afloat but appeared to be losing strength.

Acting swiftly, the minister alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel deployed at the ghat, urging them to launch an immediate rescue operation.