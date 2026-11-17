A heartwarming rescue operation unfolded at Babu Ghat on the Hooghly River in Kolkata during Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday morning, after Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Indranil Khan intervened to save a dog struggling for survival in the strong currents of the Ganges.
Khan was at Babu Ghat to oversee festival arrangements. During his visit, he spotted a dog being swept away by the river’s strong current. The animal was desperately trying to stay afloat but appeared to be losing strength.
Acting swiftly, the minister alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel deployed at the ghat, urging them to launch an immediate rescue operation.
Minister Indranil Khan saves drowning dog
NDRF personnel rushed into action with three speedboats and successfully rescued the dog from the river. They later brought the animal to the Kolkata River Traffic Police jetty.
On reaching the spot, Khan wrapped the shivering dog in a white towel picked up from a nearby chair. He also arranged warm milk for the animal to help protect it from the cold.
Sharing the video, Moupia Nandy, a journalist, wrote, “The dog was eventually provided necessary warmth and food. The minister left only after the dog recovered back to life.”
Watch here:
Early Morning operation to save Drowning Dog in Kolkata During Chhat Puja wins hearts. West Bengal Sports Minister Dr Indranil Khan Sees Dog Drowning in Ganga during early morning inspection of Chhat Puja arrangements in Babughat; Deploys NDRF immediately and eventually rescues almost drowned Dog at Kolkata Ghat During Chat Puja. The dog was eventually provided necessary warmth and food. The minister left only after the dog recovered back to life.
— Moupia Nandy (@MoupiaNandy) November 16, 2026
The video quickly gained momentum, drawing a wave of reactions. Several users hailed the minister, with a user commenting, “Kudos to Dr Indranil Khan for saving a voiceless life. Thanks to all other workers for compassion.”
“Sir, you rock. That is what is needed in a true leader. A compassionate heart. This is how the Supreme Mother reveals herself,” another user commented. “Humanity still really exists. This immediate action deserves appreciation,” a third user reacted.