Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Indra Nooyi to step down as PepsiCo CEO after 12 years; Twitterati get emotional

Indra Nooyi has been with the company for 24 years and will continue as chairman of the board until early 2019. She will be succeeded by Ramon Laguarta.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 5:49:32 pm
Indra Nooyi, Indra Nooyi steps down, Indra Nooyi steps down as CEO Pepsico, Ramon Laguarta, Twitter, Twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Taking to social media, Indra Nooyi shared some emotional posts elaborating her time with the company. (Source: File Photo)

Indra Nooyi, who was the chief executive officer of PepsiCo Inc for the past 12 years, has decided step down from the position. She will be succeeded by Ramon Laguarta. The announcement was made by the food and beverage company stating that “Laguarta will take over from Nooyi on October 3 and will also join the board.” Sixty-two-year-old Nooyi, who has been a part of the company for 24 years, will continue as the chairman of the board till early next year.

ALSO READ | ‘We already have Doritos for women’: Company tweets after Internet seethes against Indra Nooyi’s ‘sexist’ chips for women-remark

Taking to social media, Nooyi shared some emotional posts with the people elaborating her time with the company and stated how she never imagined leading the company.

Her stepping down created quite a buzz on social media. While many congratulated Nooyi on successfully leading the company for several years, others expressed sorrow over the decision. Here are some of the reactions that trended on social media:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement