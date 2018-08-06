Indra Nooyi to step down as PepsiCo CEO after 12 years; Twitterati get emotional

Taking to social media, Indra Nooyi shared some emotional posts elaborating her time with the company. (Source: File Photo) Taking to social media, Indra Nooyi shared some emotional posts elaborating her time with the company. (Source: File Photo)

Indra Nooyi, who was the chief executive officer of PepsiCo Inc for the past 12 years, has decided step down from the position. She will be succeeded by Ramon Laguarta. The announcement was made by the food and beverage company stating that “Laguarta will take over from Nooyi on October 3 and will also join the board.” Sixty-two-year-old Nooyi, who has been a part of the company for 24 years, will continue as the chairman of the board till early next year.

Taking to social media, Nooyi shared some emotional posts with the people elaborating her time with the company and stated how she never imagined leading the company.

Growing up in India, I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to lead an extraordinary company like @PepsiCo. Leading this company has been the honor of my lifetime. We’ve made more meaningful impact in people’s lives than I ever dreamed possible. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W — Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018

I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve done over the past 12 years to advance the interests of our stakeholders in the communities we serve. What I admire about our global team is an incredible drive to compete – to be the best, to remain the best. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W pic.twitter.com/MT1jzwl9eF — Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018

Which is why I am confident, as I step down from my role as CEO on Oct 3, that @PepsiCo is moving in the right direction. I’m confident in our leadership, and most of all, I’m confident in our team to continue to focus on our Performance with Purpose. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W — Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018

Ramon Laguarta is exactly the right person to help build on @PepsiCo‘s strong position and success. He has been a critical partner and friend and I am positive that he will take PepsiCo to new and greater heights in the years to come. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W — Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018

Today is a day of mixed emotions for me. @PepsiCo has been my life for 24 years & part of my heart will always remain here. I’m proud of what we’ve done & excited for the future. I believe PepsiCo’s best days are yet to come. https://t.co/sSNfPgVK6W pic.twitter.com/170vIBHY5R — Indra Nooyi (@IndraNooyi) August 6, 2018

Her stepping down created quite a buzz on social media. While many congratulated Nooyi on successfully leading the company for several years, others expressed sorrow over the decision. Here are some of the reactions that trended on social media:

As she steps down at PepsiCo’s helm, Indra Nooyi completes an exceptional 12 years as CEO. Her vision of changing consumer preferences back in 2006 transformed PepsiCo to lead market changes while achieving outstanding financial performance. https://t.co/yOh8L8zLWv — Bill George (@Bill_George) August 6, 2018

Just in: Indra Nooyi steps down as PepsiCo CEO. (That’s one less woman CEO in the world.) — Shelly Walia (@shellywalia) August 6, 2018

The Great Indra Nooyi – Pepsi CEO for the last 12 years steps down on October 3rd. During her tenure, she increased revenue by 81% leading to $63.5 billion in revenue last year. The stock is up and under her, the portfolio has diversified. #Inspired https://t.co/KO4eURfgo7 — Tino (@HeatherMavunga) August 6, 2018

So proud of you. You are a role model for my daughters. I have four girls, and for sure, they’ll look up to you as they grow up. I tear up sometimes thinking about you and what can be possible in life…. — Jude Ekwedike (@jekwedike) August 6, 2018

